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Congratulations to the Best of Renton 2026 winners | Photos

Published 3:48 pm Thursday, May 21, 2026

By Bailey Jo Josie bailey.jo.josie@soundpublishing.com

Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
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Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

The winners for the Best of Renton 2026 were honored at an awards gala May 20 at Aura Event Center that was organized by the Renton Chamber of Commerce. The winners were chosen via the Renton Reporter’s online ballot by the public.

BEAUTY AND HEALTH

Barber

Details Barber Shop: Winner

Good Vibes Only: Second Place

Linda’s Barbershop: Runner Up

CD Danza-Aveda Salon & Spa: Runner Up

Beauty/aesthetic services

Aja Brown at Create Hair Studio: Winner

CD Danza-Aveda Salon & Spa: Second Place

Bad & Bougee Beauty Bar: Runner Up

Abyssinia beauty school: Runner Up

Evergreen Beauty College: Runner Up

Chiropractor

Renton Chiropractic Clinic: Winner

Cedar River Chiropractic: Second Place

Baze Chiropractic: Runner Up

SpineCore Chiropractic: Runner Up

Arc Chrio Accident Recovery Clinic: Runner Up

Dentist/Denturist

The Kids’ Dentist and Orthodontics: Winner

Evergreen Grace Dental: Second Place

4th and Morris Dentistry: Runner Up

Michael J Scoles, DMD: Runner Up

Dare2Smile: Runner Up

Gym

Renton Community Center: Winner

Wellness Gaines: Second Place

Orangetheory Fitness: Runner Up

LA Fitness: Runner Up

Vigor Ground Fitness: Runner Up

Hair Salon

Create Hair Studio: Winner

1630 Hair Artisans: Second Place

Bombshell Hair Salon: Runner Up

CD Danza-Aveda Salon & Spa: Runner Up

Abyssinia Beauty Clinic: Runner Up

Healthcare Facility

Eastside Psychiatry and TMS Center: Winner

Valley Medical Center: Second Place

Oodle Family Medicine: Runner Up

Allcare Medical Clinic Inc: Runner Up

New Wave: Runner Up

Spa Services

Soak & Sage: Winner

Solavi Wellness: Second Place

Judith Vargison, Renton Chiropractic Clinic: Runner Up

CD Danza-Aveda Salon & Spa: Runner Up

Spa at the Lake at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington: Runner Up

EAT AND DRINK

Bakery

La Crema Patisserie: Winner

Macadon’s Macarons: Second Place

Common Ground and Cupcake: Runner Up

Renton Technical College Culinaire Room: Runner Up

Cakes By Crème De La Crème: Runner Up

Bar

The Wine Alley: Winner

The Local 907: Second Place

Darren’s Speakeasy: Runner Up

The Spot: Runner Up

Uncle Moe’s Bar and Grill: Runner Up

Bartender

Ceferino Fernandez – Whistle Stop Ale House: Winner

Mellisa Holiday Duell- Melrose: Second Place

David from Marianna Ristorante: Runner Up

Jaime from 5 Hermanos: Runner Up

Ashley at The Spot: Runner Up

BBQ

C. Davis, Texas Style BBQ: Winner

Cedar River BBQ: Second Place

Clyde’s Southern Wood Fired Barbeque: Runner Up

Rollin Smoke Barbecue and Smoke: Runner Up

Breakfast

Sunflower Cafe: Winner

Whistle Stop Ale House: Second Place

Doofers: Runner Up

Liberty Cafe: Runner Up

Water’s Table: Runner Up

Catering

Red Tea Room: Winner

Rain City Catering: Second Place

Whistle Stop Ale House: Runner Up

Christie’s Catering: Runner Up

Smoking Monkey: Runner Up

Chinese Cuisine

Golden Peacock: Winner

Wild Garlic: Second Place

Triumph Valley: Runner Up

Szechuan First: Runner Up

Yummy Garden: Runner Up

Coffee Shop/Cafe

La Crema Patisserie: Winner

Boon Boona Coffee: Second Place

Common Ground Coffee & Cupcakes: Runner Up

Liberty Cafe: Runner Up

Sorrento’s Coffee: Runner Up

French Fries

Whistle Stop Ale House: Winner

Doofers: Second Place

The Spot: Runner Up

Shawarma Tiger: Runner Up

Water’s Table: Runner Up

Indian Cuisine

Bindaas: Winner

Clove Indian Cuisine: Second Place

Naan & Curry: Runner Up

Rice n curry: Runner Up

Pabla: Runner Up

Italian Cuisine

Mariana Ristorante: Winner

Sansonina Italian Restaurant: Second Place

Vince’s Italian: Runner Up

Angelo’s Pizza and Pasta House: Runner Up

Japanese Cuisine

New Zen Japanese Restaurant: Winner

Mori sushi: Second Place

Fuji Teriyaki: Runner Up

Momoya Japanese restaurant: Runner Up

iSushi: Runner Up

Mexican Cuisine

5 Hermanos: Winner

Torrero’s Cocina Mexicana & Cantina: Second Place

Jaguar: Runner Up

Santa Fe Mexican Grill: Runner Up

Mexicuban: Runner Up

Pizza

Smoking Monkey Pizza: Winner

Angelo’s Pizza and Pasta House: Second Place

The Spot Sports Bar and Grill: Runner Up

Marianna’s: Runner Up

Pizza Dudes: Runner Up

Sandwiches

La Crema Patisserie: Winner

Whistle Stop: Winner

Rain City Market: Runner Up

Potbelly: Runner Up

Liberty Cafe: Runner Up

Thai Cuisine

Ocha Thai Kitchen and Bar: Winner

Five Sisters Thai: Second Place

Royal Orchid Thai Cuisine: Runner Up

Mintra thai: Runner Up

Sing Tong Thai Cuisine: Runner Up

Vietnamese Cuisine

Anchovies & Salt: Winner

Renton Bistro: Second Place

Pho Asia Noodle House: Runner Up

Blossom: Runner Up

Happy Autumn: Runner Up

Winery/Wine Shop

The Wine Alley: Winner

Vino at the Landing: Second Place

Drum Roll Wine: Runner Up

Cedar River Cellars: Runner Up

MISC.

New Business/Start Up (business license two years old or less)

The Real Time Dynamics – Firearms Training: Winner

La Crema Patisserie: Second Place

Third Place Teas: Runner Up

TLC Krafty Designs: Runner Up

Mudita Circles: Runner Up

Women Owned Business

The Wine Alley: Winner

Create Hair Studio: Second Place

Rosie Rourke Team: Runner Up

Keen Eye & Co: Runner Up

CD Danza: Runner Up

SERVICES

Animal Hospital

Happy Tails Animal Hospital: Winner

Fairwood Plaza Animal Clinic: Second Place

Renton West Veterinary Hospital: Runner Up

Spring Glen Veterinary: Runner Up

Animal Health Care Center: Runner Up

Auto Dealer

Revolve Motors: Winner

Walker’s Renton Subaru: Second Place

Brotherton Cadillac: Runner Up

Tesla: Runner Up

Enterprise: Runner Up

Automotive Care

Mike’s Fairwood Auto: Winner

Mathewson’s Automotive and Tire: Second Place

Idens Dealer Services: Runner Up

Bucky’s Complete Auto Repair: Runner Up

Advanced Auto Tune: Runner Up

Bank/Credit Union

BECU: Winner

Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union (PSCCU): Second Place

Global Credit Union: Runner Up

Banner Bank: Runner Up

Business Services

828 Consulting: Winner

She Plays with Fire: Second Place

WatchTower IT Services: Runner Up

Renton Chamber of Commerce: Runner Up

Hammers That Care: Runner Up

Customer Service

La Crema Patisserie: Winner

The Wine Alley: Second Place

Create Hair Studio: Runner Up

WatchTower IT Services: Runner Up

CD Danza-Aveda Salon & Spa: Runner Up

Financial Advisor

Nina Boss Edwards Jones: Winner

Stephanie Hawes (Ed Jones): Second Place

Tsuneko Nakatani – New York Life: Runner Up

Aaron Easter – Edward Jones: Runner Up

Edward Jones Steve Vircks: Runner Up

Home Services

Hammers that Care: Winner

Call Ryan! Landscaping: Second Place

The Cleaning Authority: Runner Up

Fresh Start Cleaning Direct: Runner Up

Insurance Agent

Kristi Waiss Hooser: Allstate Insurance: Winner

Mark Blauman: Second Place

John Bick Farmers Insurance: Runner Up

DOK Insurance – Dominik Kunigk: Runner Up

Law Firm

Caffee Law Firm: Winner

Law Offices of Beth McDaniel, PLLC: Second Place

Dave Tracy: Runner Up

Buckley & Associates, PS: Runner Up

Law office of Cornelia Clark: Runner Up

Non-Profit

Birthday Dreams: Winner

Vision House: Second Place

New Horizon School: Runner Up

FIGG Mentoring (Filling In Generational Gaps): Runner Up

Renton Chamber of Commerce: Runner Up

Pet Grooming/Care Services

Happy Tails Animal Hospital: Winner

Poodies Palace: Second Place

Rainier Dog Resort & Spa: Runner Up

Happy Paws: Runner Up

Super Duper Pet Grooming: Runner Up

Real Estate Agent

Rosie Rourke Team: Winner

Melissa Hudson: Second Place

Reba Haas at Team Reba: Runner Up

Tanya Barrans: Runner Up

Susan Camerer: Runner Up

Senior Living Community

The Lakeshore: Winner

Merrill Gardens: Second Place

Weatherly Inn Renton: Runner Up

Village Concepts: Runner Up

Gencare at the Lodge: Runner Up

Tattoo Artist/Parlor

Handsome Devil Ink: Winner

Hannah Smith: Second Place

Sacred Soul: Runner Up

Rum Thai Tattoo: Runner Up

Idolize Tattoo: Runner Up

SHOPPING

Antiques/Gifts

Keen Eye & Co: Winner

St. Charles Place Antiques & Restorations: Second Place

Foxwood Engraving: Runner Up

Adeline + Ember: Runner Up

TLC Krafty Designs: Runner Up

Cannabis shop

Evergreen Market: Winner

Danks: Second Place

Kush 21: Runner Up

Stonr Cannabis: Runner Up

Flower Shop

Cugini Florists & Fine Gifts: Winner

Just a little something: Second Place

Urban Sprouts: Runner Up

Renton Flower Shop: Runner Up

Basic Bitch Blooms: Runner Up

Grocery Store

Uwajimaya: Winner

Rain City Market: Second Place

Viet Wah Asian Food Market: Runner Up

Fred Meyer Benson: Runner Up

Main Street Market: Runner Up

Hobby/Craft Store

Foxwood Engraving: Winner

Wyldewood Creative: Second Place

TLC Krafty Designs: Runner Up

Tomato Tomato: Runner Up

Four Sisters: Runner Up

Luxury store

Esme & Elodie: Winner

Keen Eye & Company: Second Place

Foxwood Engraving: Runner Up

Seattle Fine Jewelry: Runner Up

Renton Jewelry Exchange: Runner Up

Pet Store/Pet Supply

All Paws Pet Bakery: Winner

Mud Bay – Fairwood: Second Place

Sierra Fish & Pets: Runner Up

Junkyard Bones: Runner Up

Barrier Reefs Aquariums: Runner Up

THINGS TO DO

Community Center/Religious Gathering

Family First Community Center: Winner

New Life Church: Second Place

Renton Bible Church: Runner Up

International Christian Center: Runner Up

Dance/Drama Facility

Blue Dog Dance: Winner

Body Language Studio: Second Place

Renton Community Center: Runner Up

Carco Theater: Runner Up

Evergreen City Ballet: Runner Up

Date Spot

The Real Time Dynamics – Firearms Training: Winner

The Wine Alley: Second Place

Gene Coulon Park: Runner Up

Marianna’s Italian Restaurant: Runner Up

Water’s Table: Runner Up

Family Activities

8 Bit Arcade: Winner

Color Me Mine: Second Place

Henry Moses: Runner Up

SureLock Escapes: Runner Up

Mudita Circles – Children Wellbeing Center: Runner Up

Martial Arts

Fairwood Martial Arts: Winner

Premier Martial Arts: Second Place

HONG IK MARTIAL ARTS | Taekwondo: Runner Up

Success Martial Arts: Runner Up

HevaBJJ: Runner Up

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