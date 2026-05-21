Congratulations to the Best of Renton 2026 winners | Photos
Published 3:48 pm Thursday, May 21, 2026
The winners for the Best of Renton 2026 were honored at an awards gala May 20 at Aura Event Center that was organized by the Renton Chamber of Commerce. The winners were chosen via the Renton Reporter’s online ballot by the public.
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BEAUTY AND HEALTH
Barber
Details Barber Shop: Winner
Good Vibes Only: Second Place
Linda’s Barbershop: Runner Up
CD Danza-Aveda Salon & Spa: Runner Up
Beauty/aesthetic services
Aja Brown at Create Hair Studio: Winner
CD Danza-Aveda Salon & Spa: Second Place
Bad & Bougee Beauty Bar: Runner Up
Abyssinia beauty school: Runner Up
Evergreen Beauty College: Runner Up
Chiropractor
Renton Chiropractic Clinic: Winner
Cedar River Chiropractic: Second Place
Baze Chiropractic: Runner Up
SpineCore Chiropractic: Runner Up
Arc Chrio Accident Recovery Clinic: Runner Up
Dentist/Denturist
The Kids’ Dentist and Orthodontics: Winner
Evergreen Grace Dental: Second Place
4th and Morris Dentistry: Runner Up
Michael J Scoles, DMD: Runner Up
Dare2Smile: Runner Up
Gym
Renton Community Center: Winner
Wellness Gaines: Second Place
Orangetheory Fitness: Runner Up
LA Fitness: Runner Up
Vigor Ground Fitness: Runner Up
Hair Salon
Create Hair Studio: Winner
1630 Hair Artisans: Second Place
Bombshell Hair Salon: Runner Up
CD Danza-Aveda Salon & Spa: Runner Up
Abyssinia Beauty Clinic: Runner Up
Healthcare Facility
Eastside Psychiatry and TMS Center: Winner
Valley Medical Center: Second Place
Oodle Family Medicine: Runner Up
Allcare Medical Clinic Inc: Runner Up
New Wave: Runner Up
Spa Services
Soak & Sage: Winner
Solavi Wellness: Second Place
Judith Vargison, Renton Chiropractic Clinic: Runner Up
CD Danza-Aveda Salon & Spa: Runner Up
Spa at the Lake at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington: Runner Up
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EAT AND DRINK
Bakery
La Crema Patisserie: Winner
Macadon’s Macarons: Second Place
Common Ground and Cupcake: Runner Up
Renton Technical College Culinaire Room: Runner Up
Cakes By Crème De La Crème: Runner Up
Bar
The Wine Alley: Winner
The Local 907: Second Place
Darren’s Speakeasy: Runner Up
The Spot: Runner Up
Uncle Moe’s Bar and Grill: Runner Up
Bartender
Ceferino Fernandez – Whistle Stop Ale House: Winner
Mellisa Holiday Duell- Melrose: Second Place
David from Marianna Ristorante: Runner Up
Jaime from 5 Hermanos: Runner Up
Ashley at The Spot: Runner Up
BBQ
C. Davis, Texas Style BBQ: Winner
Cedar River BBQ: Second Place
Clyde’s Southern Wood Fired Barbeque: Runner Up
Rollin Smoke Barbecue and Smoke: Runner Up
Breakfast
Sunflower Cafe: Winner
Whistle Stop Ale House: Second Place
Doofers: Runner Up
Liberty Cafe: Runner Up
Water’s Table: Runner Up
Catering
Red Tea Room: Winner
Rain City Catering: Second Place
Whistle Stop Ale House: Runner Up
Christie’s Catering: Runner Up
Smoking Monkey: Runner Up
Chinese Cuisine
Golden Peacock: Winner
Wild Garlic: Second Place
Triumph Valley: Runner Up
Szechuan First: Runner Up
Yummy Garden: Runner Up
Coffee Shop/Cafe
La Crema Patisserie: Winner
Boon Boona Coffee: Second Place
Common Ground Coffee & Cupcakes: Runner Up
Liberty Cafe: Runner Up
Sorrento’s Coffee: Runner Up
French Fries
Whistle Stop Ale House: Winner
Doofers: Second Place
The Spot: Runner Up
Shawarma Tiger: Runner Up
Water’s Table: Runner Up
Indian Cuisine
Bindaas: Winner
Clove Indian Cuisine: Second Place
Naan & Curry: Runner Up
Rice n curry: Runner Up
Pabla: Runner Up
Italian Cuisine
Mariana Ristorante: Winner
Sansonina Italian Restaurant: Second Place
Vince’s Italian: Runner Up
Angelo’s Pizza and Pasta House: Runner Up
Japanese Cuisine
New Zen Japanese Restaurant: Winner
Mori sushi: Second Place
Fuji Teriyaki: Runner Up
Momoya Japanese restaurant: Runner Up
iSushi: Runner Up
Mexican Cuisine
5 Hermanos: Winner
Torrero’s Cocina Mexicana & Cantina: Second Place
Jaguar: Runner Up
Santa Fe Mexican Grill: Runner Up
Mexicuban: Runner Up
Pizza
Smoking Monkey Pizza: Winner
Angelo’s Pizza and Pasta House: Second Place
The Spot Sports Bar and Grill: Runner Up
Marianna’s: Runner Up
Pizza Dudes: Runner Up
Sandwiches
La Crema Patisserie: Winner
Whistle Stop: Winner
Rain City Market: Runner Up
Potbelly: Runner Up
Liberty Cafe: Runner Up
Thai Cuisine
Ocha Thai Kitchen and Bar: Winner
Five Sisters Thai: Second Place
Royal Orchid Thai Cuisine: Runner Up
Mintra thai: Runner Up
Sing Tong Thai Cuisine: Runner Up
Vietnamese Cuisine
Anchovies & Salt: Winner
Renton Bistro: Second Place
Pho Asia Noodle House: Runner Up
Blossom: Runner Up
Happy Autumn: Runner Up
Winery/Wine Shop
The Wine Alley: Winner
Vino at the Landing: Second Place
Drum Roll Wine: Runner Up
Cedar River Cellars: Runner Up
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MISC.
New Business/Start Up (business license two years old or less)
The Real Time Dynamics – Firearms Training: Winner
La Crema Patisserie: Second Place
Third Place Teas: Runner Up
TLC Krafty Designs: Runner Up
Mudita Circles: Runner Up
Women Owned Business
The Wine Alley: Winner
Create Hair Studio: Second Place
Rosie Rourke Team: Runner Up
Keen Eye & Co: Runner Up
CD Danza: Runner Up
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SERVICES
Animal Hospital
Happy Tails Animal Hospital: Winner
Fairwood Plaza Animal Clinic: Second Place
Renton West Veterinary Hospital: Runner Up
Spring Glen Veterinary: Runner Up
Animal Health Care Center: Runner Up
Auto Dealer
Revolve Motors: Winner
Walker’s Renton Subaru: Second Place
Brotherton Cadillac: Runner Up
Tesla: Runner Up
Enterprise: Runner Up
Automotive Care
Mike’s Fairwood Auto: Winner
Mathewson’s Automotive and Tire: Second Place
Idens Dealer Services: Runner Up
Bucky’s Complete Auto Repair: Runner Up
Advanced Auto Tune: Runner Up
Bank/Credit Union
BECU: Winner
Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union (PSCCU): Second Place
Global Credit Union: Runner Up
Banner Bank: Runner Up
Business Services
828 Consulting: Winner
She Plays with Fire: Second Place
WatchTower IT Services: Runner Up
Renton Chamber of Commerce: Runner Up
Hammers That Care: Runner Up
Customer Service
La Crema Patisserie: Winner
The Wine Alley: Second Place
Create Hair Studio: Runner Up
WatchTower IT Services: Runner Up
CD Danza-Aveda Salon & Spa: Runner Up
Financial Advisor
Nina Boss Edwards Jones: Winner
Stephanie Hawes (Ed Jones): Second Place
Tsuneko Nakatani – New York Life: Runner Up
Aaron Easter – Edward Jones: Runner Up
Edward Jones Steve Vircks: Runner Up
Home Services
Hammers that Care: Winner
Call Ryan! Landscaping: Second Place
The Cleaning Authority: Runner Up
Fresh Start Cleaning Direct: Runner Up
Insurance Agent
Kristi Waiss Hooser: Allstate Insurance: Winner
Mark Blauman: Second Place
John Bick Farmers Insurance: Runner Up
DOK Insurance – Dominik Kunigk: Runner Up
Law Firm
Caffee Law Firm: Winner
Law Offices of Beth McDaniel, PLLC: Second Place
Dave Tracy: Runner Up
Buckley & Associates, PS: Runner Up
Law office of Cornelia Clark: Runner Up
Non-Profit
Birthday Dreams: Winner
Vision House: Second Place
New Horizon School: Runner Up
FIGG Mentoring (Filling In Generational Gaps): Runner Up
Renton Chamber of Commerce: Runner Up
Pet Grooming/Care Services
Happy Tails Animal Hospital: Winner
Poodies Palace: Second Place
Rainier Dog Resort & Spa: Runner Up
Happy Paws: Runner Up
Super Duper Pet Grooming: Runner Up
Real Estate Agent
Rosie Rourke Team: Winner
Melissa Hudson: Second Place
Reba Haas at Team Reba: Runner Up
Tanya Barrans: Runner Up
Susan Camerer: Runner Up
Senior Living Community
The Lakeshore: Winner
Merrill Gardens: Second Place
Weatherly Inn Renton: Runner Up
Village Concepts: Runner Up
Gencare at the Lodge: Runner Up
Tattoo Artist/Parlor
Handsome Devil Ink: Winner
Hannah Smith: Second Place
Sacred Soul: Runner Up
Rum Thai Tattoo: Runner Up
Idolize Tattoo: Runner Up
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SHOPPING
Antiques/Gifts
Keen Eye & Co: Winner
St. Charles Place Antiques & Restorations: Second Place
Foxwood Engraving: Runner Up
Adeline + Ember: Runner Up
TLC Krafty Designs: Runner Up
Cannabis shop
Evergreen Market: Winner
Danks: Second Place
Kush 21: Runner Up
Stonr Cannabis: Runner Up
Flower Shop
Cugini Florists & Fine Gifts: Winner
Just a little something: Second Place
Urban Sprouts: Runner Up
Renton Flower Shop: Runner Up
Basic Bitch Blooms: Runner Up
Grocery Store
Uwajimaya: Winner
Rain City Market: Second Place
Viet Wah Asian Food Market: Runner Up
Fred Meyer Benson: Runner Up
Main Street Market: Runner Up
Hobby/Craft Store
Foxwood Engraving: Winner
Wyldewood Creative: Second Place
TLC Krafty Designs: Runner Up
Tomato Tomato: Runner Up
Four Sisters: Runner Up
Luxury store
Esme & Elodie: Winner
Keen Eye & Company: Second Place
Foxwood Engraving: Runner Up
Seattle Fine Jewelry: Runner Up
Renton Jewelry Exchange: Runner Up
Pet Store/Pet Supply
All Paws Pet Bakery: Winner
Mud Bay – Fairwood: Second Place
Sierra Fish & Pets: Runner Up
Junkyard Bones: Runner Up
Barrier Reefs Aquariums: Runner Up
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THINGS TO DO
Community Center/Religious Gathering
Family First Community Center: Winner
New Life Church: Second Place
Renton Bible Church: Runner Up
International Christian Center: Runner Up
Dance/Drama Facility
Blue Dog Dance: Winner
Body Language Studio: Second Place
Renton Community Center: Runner Up
Carco Theater: Runner Up
Evergreen City Ballet: Runner Up
Date Spot
The Real Time Dynamics – Firearms Training: Winner
The Wine Alley: Second Place
Gene Coulon Park: Runner Up
Marianna’s Italian Restaurant: Runner Up
Water’s Table: Runner Up
Family Activities
8 Bit Arcade: Winner
Color Me Mine: Second Place
Henry Moses: Runner Up
SureLock Escapes: Runner Up
Mudita Circles – Children Wellbeing Center: Runner Up
Martial Arts
Fairwood Martial Arts: Winner
Premier Martial Arts: Second Place
HONG IK MARTIAL ARTS | Taekwondo: Runner Up
Success Martial Arts: Runner Up
HevaBJJ: Runner Up