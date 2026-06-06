FAA restricts drones in Renton for World Cup

Airspace around The Landing and the Seattle Sounders facility is restricted for drone pilots during the FIFA World Cup. Photo provided by Tukwila Police Department

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is limiting airspace in Renton and Tukwila for drone pilots during the FIFA World Cup.

The FAA has issued temporary flight restrictions for drones in two areas of Renton from June 1 through July 21. The restricted airspace is a one-mile radius around Boeing facilities and The Landing, and the Seattle Sounders FC Center at Longacres. The restriction is for safety purposes.

The restriction is from the surface up to and including 400 feet of altitude from ground level.

Federal agencies have the legal right to jam the signal, take control, confiscate, or destroy drones that fly into the restricted airspace.

Law enforcement, firefighters and commercial UAS Operators with a Special Governmental Interest waiver are exempt from the restrictions. Requests must be submitted a minimum of 72 hours prior to the requested operations through the FAA website.

The Belgium national team will be using the Sounders’ facility as a base camp for practices before and during the World Cup.

The FAA said drone operators should be aware of the restrictions when making flight plans.