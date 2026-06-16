New Renton PD device keeps drones at bay during World Cup

The Dedrone Rapid Response Trailer will allow Renton PD to identify drones flying in unauthorized airspace. Photo provided by the Renton Police Department

The Renton Police Department will be using a newly-acquired technology to keep the skies safe from drones for the World Cup.

The Dedrone Rapid Response Trailer will allow the Renton Police to monitor the restricted airspace around Renton Landing and the Seattle Sounders training facility.

“If a drone enters a restricted space, the system receives a drone’s remote ID which pinpoints the controller’s location,” said Renton Police Public Information Officer Meeghan Black. “The camera on the trailer allows officers to monitor the drone to see if it has anything that could harm the public. Officers are then able to contact the controller and educate them on the laws and ensure they have the proper paperwork to fly a drone in the city of Renton.”

The trailer does not force drones to land. It gives the officers the chance to “ensure everyone’s flying safely and legally.”

“Most pilots we see are recreational and aren’t aware of the strict rules near the airport or the temporary FIFA restrictions,” Sergeant Nick Sangder said. “We’ll use this as an opportunity to educate them so they can fly, get their photos and videos, but do it safely for everyone.”

The police acquired the trailer from Axon Enterprise Inc. early this year in a 10-year contract that will cost the city $1,567,151.59. The Dedrone trailer was one of many new products included in the contract to modernise the city’s public safety systems, such as translating body cameras, a real-time crime center and the drone as a First Responder program.

“This expanded technology package strengthens our ability to prevent, respond to, and investigate crime,” Black said. “It positions Renton PD as a leader in public safety innovation and supports our commitment to transparency, best practices, and community trust.”