Seattle shines bright as World Cup kicks off

Fans have seen the signage for a long time and now the FIFA 26 banners are beckoning fans inside Seattle Stadium.

The Pier 62 watch party is free to fans for the entirety of the tournament. Ben Ray / The Reporter

Fans flood to the gates to enter for the Belgium vs. Egypt match at Seattle Stadium.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has finally made it to Seattle and in the first ever game in the Emerald City the world was in awe of Seattle. The anticipation and excitement seemed to be worth it.

Fans flocked to temporarily renamed Seattle Stadium (Lumen is not an official FIFA sponsor so the stadium had to be renamed) to watch Egypt and Belgium play on Monday, June 15, which turned out to be the hottest day of 2026 (so far). Despite the heat, the energy around and inside the stadium was brought far before kickoff and long after.

The World Cup has been filled with controversy across the United States, but for an hour and a half Seattle was at the center of the world.

Walking in and around the stadium there were plenty of Belgian and Egyptian jerseys. There was just excitement for soccer, for the sport and event that is the FIFA World Cup. Plenty of Manchester City shirts, US Men’s National Team jerseys and Liverpool jerseys up and about as fans anticipated the performance of Liverpool legend Mo Salah and Kevin de Bruyne.

The entrance on the north end of the stadium was comparable to a cattle ranch or a salmon run. Fans crept inch by inch before reaching the gates to enter Seattle Stadium to catch a glimpse of the stars warming up. During both anthems, fans sang their hearts out as both songs rang out throughout the Sodo district as anticipation for the start reached an all time high.

Salah, de Bruyne, Jeremey Doku and Omar Marmush were the headliners coming into the contest for players on both sides. But the game that ended in a 1-1 draw saw other stars rise to the occasion.

Egypt scored first in the 20th minute from Emam Ashour, on a shot that knuckled into the back of the net from about 20-yards away. The celebration that commenced at the Pier 62 watch party was a special moment for those fans involved.

Pier 62 is just one of many World Cup watch parties that fans can attend across the city and the cities that surround Seattle. Right next to pier 62 is a barge that fans can purchase a ticket for and watch a world cup match on the water for just over $50 dollars.

Belgium leveled the game in the second half thanks to a familiar face to those of the football world, but a player who might be playing his final games for the Belgian National slide. Romelu Lukaku was subbed into the game and influenced an own goal just 25 seconds after touching the Seattle Stadium grass.

The former Chelsea, West Brom, Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan striker wasn’t credited with the goal, but made an instant impact and helped his team level the game.

The total attendance for the first game at Seattle Stadium was 66,775 a number that will more than likely be breached when the US Men’s National Team takes on Australia on June 19.

Tickets for that game will be the most expensive of the group stage games at Seattle Stadium. The get-in price as of June 15 is currently over $2,000 dollars to watch the US take on the Socceroos.

But free watch parties will be going on throughout the tournament including Renton, Federal Way for those who want to stay outside of Seattle. But in Seattle, Pioneer Square hosts free watch parties, the watch party at Pier 62 is free but a ticket is required to enter.

Following the United States game against Australia, the next games in Seattle are Qatar vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 24, Egypt vs Iran on June 26 are the final group stage matches. Seattle is hosting a round of 32 match which is set to take place on July 1 and a round of 16 game on July 6.