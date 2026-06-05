Ex-youth pastor in Renton charged with child molestation

A former youth pastor in Renton was charged for allegedly sexually exploiting a 13-year-old boy during a church function.

Derek Nelson, 53, was charged with second-degree child molestation after his arrest May 27 in Renton. Nelson was charged in Thurston County, but Renton Police Department Detective Scott Barfield led the investigation. The charging documents provided by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s office detailed the alleged events.

Renton Police were first contacted by a victim in 2021, but the case was determined to have taken place in Chelan County. The detective reopened the case in 2024 to find other victims who had not yet been identified. In March 2025, a victim disclosed that his former youth pastor at Highlands Community Church in Renton molested him during a church function around April 2015.

In a child forensic interview, the victim said the incident happened at the Great Wolf Lodge in Centralia. According to documents, the victim said Nelson approached him while he was playing in a wave pool and asked him to follow the man into a changing room/bathroom. After locking the door, Nelson allegedly took off the victim’s swim trunks and touched the boy’s genitalia and buttocks. The victim said Nelson then picked up the boy by his ankles and held him upside down. The victim said Nelson told him he was “looking for zits.”

After the victim was released and put his swim trunks back on, Nelson then threatened the boy by telling him that he’d “pay the price” if he ever told anyone. Under the impression that Nelson would kill him, the victim held onto the information for 10 years, until he began therapy.

Highlands Community Church lead pastor Nate Edmondson said Nelson was fired in May 2020 after allegations of sexual misconduct were first brought to the attention of the church’s leadership. He said the church then retained Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment (GRACE) to conduct a third-party investigation and make recommendations to improve safety for all congregants, which was shared with the congregation in May 2023.

“Highlands has implemented GRACE’s twenty-six recommendations, including improved policies, training, and reporting avenues,” Edmondson said.

Highlands has cooperated with the Renton Police Department in its investigation, according to police. Edmondson said the recent arrest involves different victims than those who originally came forward in 2020.

“Highlands is deeply grateful for the courageous survivors who have come forward initially and during these investigations. We encourage any other survivors to contact Renton Police Detective Scott Barfield or Highlands,” Edmondson said. “Highlands will continue to do our best to support all survivors of sexual misconduct and is committed to making our church a safe place to worship.”

Detectives believe there may have been additional victims and are asking if anyone has information related to this case to contact Detective Scott Barfield at sbarfield@rentonwa.gov.