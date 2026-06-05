Liberty Select Basketball camp numbers continue to rise

The Liberty Select Basketball program just wrapped up its spring youth clinic on May 27 and is now preparing for the annual summer camp that runs from June 22-25 at Liberty High School.

It is a program and a camp that continues to grow, according to its president, Ryan Purugganan.

“One of the clearest signs of a healthy program is whether families choose to show up, and this spring the response was incredible. We grew from 48 signups last year to 126 this year, more than two and a half times growth, which strengthens all three of our pillars (community, development, and competition) by bringing families together, giving kids more reps, and raising the level of our players and teams,” Purugganan said in an email to The Reporter.

Boys head coach Omar Parker is one of the coaches who helps around the youth program at both the clinic and the camp. On numerous occasions, Parker credits the foundation that the youth program has built for the success at the high school level.

“Unlike some other programs, our Liberty basketball program starts as early as kindergarten or first grade. Having been here now 14 years, we have kids in our program today that were born well after my first day. Washington state’s high school landscape has changed significantly. I believe our connection to kids, families and our community is rare and directly correlates to the great success we have seen at the high school level,” Parker said.

Last year, 150 boys and girls packed the gym to learn from Liberty High School players and coaches. For this year’s camp, they are expecting those numbers to rise.

“I think the surge comes down to leadership, vision, and follow-through, plus an unusually strong connection with both our boys and girls high school programs. Omar Parker and Travis Whitaker, our varsity boys and girls head coaches, are actively involved in shaping our youth program, and Coach Omar leads many of our development opportunities like Spring Skills Training and Liberty Basketball Camp. Families can feel we are building a true feeder program rooted in community, and when they ask us for more, we listen and deliver,” Purugganan said.

For more information, head to the Liberty Select Basketball website, or visit this link LibertyHoops.com/Camps.