Renton: Aug. 4 Primary candidates

Renton residents will get to vote for three elected positions in the upcoming primary.

This year’s primary ballots have been mailed out and have two positions up for election in the State Legislative District No. 11 and one for the U.S. Representative for Congressional District 9.

Incumbent David Hackney will be running against Ashley Fedan and Christian Rombough for State Representative Position No. 1 in the 11th District. Hackney has served as the state representative for the district since 2021.

State Representative Position No. 2 for Legislative District No. 11 has incumbent Steve Bergquist running unopposed. Bergquist has been in office since 2013.

At the federal level, several candidates are in the primary to be the United States Representative for District 9. Incumbent Adam Smith is running against Jacob Perasso, Kshama Sawant, Melissa Chaudhry and Doug Basler. Smith has represented Washington’s ninth district in D.C. since 1997.

Election Day is on August 4 and ballots must be returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. that day, or be posted marked by that day for mailed in ballots.