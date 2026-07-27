Renton Police Chief speaks on ICE arrest at city hall

Hours before the ducks dropped on the last day of Renton River Days, ICE agents arrested a person who had called 911 for help, not knowing who was following them.

A person was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after seeking refuge at Renton’s police station.

Renton Police Chief Jon Schuldt gave a statement on Facebook about an incident involving ICE agents at Renton City Hall, where Renton’s police station is located, on Sunday, July 26. He said at approximately 11:40 a.m. a driver called Valley Communications Dispatch at 911 to report that they were being followed. The caller did not know who was following them and the dispatcher instructed the driver to the Renton Police Department where the officers could safely meet with them, which is standard procedure.

However, the individuals following the driver were federal agents and they took the driver into custody before Renton officers arrived.

“The Renton Police Department was not notified in advance of the operation and was not involved in planning or carrying out the arrest,” Schuldt said. “Under Washington’s Keep Washington Working Act, local law enforcement agencies do not participate in immigration enforcement.”

King County recently passed an ordinance prohibiting ICE from operating on county-owned and county-controlled property. The city of Renton does not have a similar ordinance.

Renton Police Communications and Community Engagement Manager Meeghan Black said the ICE agents were wearing masks when they took the individual into custody.

Renton City Council recently referred the matter of pressing charges on ICE officers who break the law while apprehending people who may be undocumented, to the city administration. This is to prevent ICE agents from wearing masks or other face coverings to conceal their identity, which is prohibited by the Washington State Senate Bill 5855 passed in March of this year. The bill gives anyone detained by an unlawfully masked officer the right to take civil action seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, injunctive relief, and any other remedies the court deems appropriate.

Black said this is only a civil violation in which a person must sue for damages and it is not a crime enforceable by another law enforcement agency.

“We recognize that incidents like this can raise questions and concerns within our community,” Schuldt said. “Our commitment remains the same: to serve everyone in Renton with professionalism, respect, and fairness, regardless of immigration status.”