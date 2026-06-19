What can City Council do about masked ICE agents in Renton?

The Renton City Council (from left to right) Kim-Khánh Văn, Ryan McIrvin, Ed Prince, Ruth Pérez, Valerie O’Halloran, James Alberson, Jr. and Carmen Rivera. Photo courtesy of the City of Renton.

Renton councilmembers vote to research what power the city possesses when it comes to pressing charges against ICE agents who break state law.

The city of Renton is looking for ways to crack down on immigration agents breaking the law while operating in the city.

At the June 15 meeting, the Renton City Council approved to refer the matter of pressing charges on United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers who break the law while apprehending people who may be undocumented, to the city administration. The motion, put forth by Councilmember Kim-Khánh Văn, was in response to audience comments of ICE officers wearing masks while working.

On March 19, 2026, Washington Governor Bob Furgeson signed a bill into law prohibiting law enforcement from hiding their identity with masks. The new law, Senate Bill 5855, bans opaque face coverings such as balaclavas, tactical masks, gaiters and ski masks, but exempts required personal protective equipment and religious head and facial coverings. The bill gives anyone detained by an unlawfully masked officer the right to take civil action seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, injunctive relief, and any other remedies the court deems appropriate.

“Any perpetrators committing a potential crime should be investigated, right?” Văn said. “I think there’s an issue here that we do have… a state law and if someone is committing within the jurisdiction, what can we as city council and the city do. So I’d like the city to do research on that and I think there should not be two standards of who’s committing what crime.”

Văn said the police need to intervene when an immigration officer comes to someone’s house wearing a mask, even if they have a court order from a judge.

“I’m happy to second a motion because I think anyone who’s engaging in illegal activity should face legal consequences. Accountability is not just for the poor and the impoverished,” councilmember Carmen Rivera said.

Councilmember James Alberson said he would like to know what it is exactly the police are currently doing in regards to ICE agents breaking the law.

“I don’t know if it’s about getting the communication and having it very crystal clear to everyone on what to expect when there is ICE activity,” Alberson said. “Is it just because they’re wearing a mask and executing their duties or is it when they are doing something that appears to be illegal?”

The original wording from the motion of “arresting” ICE agents was changed to “bring charges against” the agents breaking Washington or Renton law. The council voted unanimously on the amended motion.