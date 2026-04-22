A church-turned-community space, Luther’s Table nourishes Renton

The Renton Lutheran Church’s original stained glass window is part of the decor at Luther’s Table, reminding guests of the space’s faith-based roots.

When Luther’s Table was the Renton Lutheran Church from 1941 to 2006, feeding the community was a major part of its mission.

Despite what Google might say, Luther’s Table is not a coffee shop or a restaurant — it is so much more.

Once the Renton Lutheran Church, which opened in 1941, it was a place of worship where people could come for housing and for meals. And for a time, the church provided lunch for Renton High School before its own cafeteria was constructed. For decades, the church provided meals and sermons, but with the new millennium came a downturn in membership.

“In 2006, the church closed, and they decided to ultimately sell the property to Compass [Housing Alliance] for veterans housing because that’s a part of their story: housing people, even up until the point when they closed. They still had space that people could live in within the church,” said Luther’s Table Mission developer and executive director Bobbi Jo Cyr of the current building, where Luther’s Table is part of the first floor. “They sold to Compass, which is the three floors above us. And then they gave this space back to the Lutheran Church to think about how to develop this new creative space, so that’s how Luther’s Table began.”

The first iteration of Luther’s Table in 2010 was indeed a coffee shop, restaurant, bar and a place for the community to gather.

“By day, it served as a coffee shop catering to local businesses, students, and residents. By night, it became a pub and music venue, hosting live performances, open mic nights, and deep conversations about life, faith, and community,” says the history section of the Luther’s Table website.

However, this era ended with the beginning of COVID, and in 2025, the space turned a new page and has been re-structured as a place that, as Cyr said, “nourishes the whole person: mind, body and spirit.”

“I was tasked to form a team of people and think about what we’re doing with this space, so we did a lot of listening in the community about what people wanted and needed and heard a lot of people want a space to learn and grow,” said Cyr. “There was a lot of like, ‘Can we have an Adult 101 class? What about cooking classes?’ And all these different kinds of workshops came up in the listening. Music has always been a part of Luther’s Table so let’s do music, let’s do art, let’s do creative things […] and of course there’s the spirituality aspect, because this is part of the Lutheran Church and spirituality looks different in the Pacific Northwest, so let’s explore healing circles and grief groups.”

Since Luther’s Table’s revival, it has become an eclectic, encouraging place for everyone, being led mostly by volunteers and people wanting to connect with others.

There is a stage for open mic nights and live performances (like Take 5 Improv comedy nights), a kitchen utilized by Sustainable Renton and Reach Meal Coalition for a free community every Saturday (along with an additional free community breakfast on Mondays), Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, a faith-based grounding session every Tuesday, Co-Create crafting events, game nights, CPR classes, a food pantry, a conference room and remnants of the Renton Lutheran Church’s history with refurbished church pews for seating and a stained glass window depicting Jesus Christ.

The sky is the limit for Luther’s Table and, while the operating hours are selective, they are easy to follow once you tap into the organization’s creative social media posts and constantly evolving calendar of events. No longer a coffee shop, Luther’s Table is a volunteer-led community space with untapped potential.

One of Luther’s Table’s big upcoming events is the Spring Trivia Fiesta Fundraiser on Friday, May 15, where every ticket and gift will help fund Luther’s Table “continue to be a place where people are nourished, connected, and welcomed.”

“This is a space of mutual ministry and presence,” said Cyr. “Love shows up with all the people showing up to volunteer.”

Luther’s Table is located at 419 South 2nd Street #1 in Renton. To learn more about the calendar and the May 15 fundraiser event, visit lutherstable.com and follow Luther’s Table on Facebook and Instagram @lutherstable.