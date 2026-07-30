What’s going on around Renton? | July 30 edition

Aug. 1

Summer Concert Series: BeatleConcert at Legacy Square: Enjoy this free concert, starting at 7 p.m. Food trucks and beverage garden will open at 5:30 p.m., with free parking just a stone’s throw away in the city parking garage. Located at South 3rd Street and Logan Avenue South.

Aug. 4

Mini Gold Family Fun Extravaganza at Tiffany Park: This free event is part of the Family Fun 2026 Entertainment Series in partnership with King County Library System, where families can come and play 9-hole mini golf course, featuring challenging obstacles. All equipment is provided for a great experience – putters, balls, scorecards, and even golf pencils – for both kids and adults. Tee off is at 10 a.m. and it is located at 1902 Lake Youngs Way SE.

Renton Farmers Market at Piazza Park: The farmers market returns to Piazza Park this year, and will be every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. through Sept. 29. Shop local farmers and vendors, enjoy live music and get some sage advice from WSU’s Master Gardeners. Parking available a block away in the city garage. Located at South 3rd Street and Logan Avenue South.

Aug. 8

North Renton Community Yard Sale at North Renton Neighborhood: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., go for a treasure hunt in the North Renton neighborhood where you can buy furniture, clothes, toys, tools, kitchenware, and more. For a full map of the neighborhood stops, visit bit.ly/4yU2t3Q. To learn more, email north.renton@gmail.com.

Aug. 12

Fairwood Market Night at Northwood Middle School: The Market Night is back with the theme “Art Under The Stars.” From 4-8 p.m., the Market Night takes place every second Wednesday of the the summer and fall, with vendors and performers making it a fun time out with family and friends. Each month has a different theme: Sept. 9, Blast Into The Future (STEM and Tech); Oct. 14, Day of the Dead. Located at 17007 S.E. 184th St.

Aug. 20

Café Vets: Monthly gathering of veterans and guests for coffee and refreshments hosted by Renton American Legion Post 19 and Auxiliary Unit 19 on the third Thursday of every month (except December) from 10 a.m. to noon. Come for coffee, camaraderie and goodies. Legion membership is not a requirement, though most veterans are eligible for membership. Post Service Officer will be on hand, in case someone needs assistance with a VA claim. No agenda, just veterans getting together with other veterans and their friends. Post Hall is in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower (3224 N.E. 12th St.).

Sept. 8

The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19: The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19 meets the second Tuesday of every month, except July and August, at 7 p.m. at the Post Hall, 3224 NE 12th Street, in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower. All veterans welcome. Most vets eligible for membership. America’s premier patriotic veterans organization and the prime driver of the original G.I. Bill, the Legion focuses on service to veterans and has influenced considerable social change in America, won hundreds of benefits for veterans, and produced many important programs for the community, children and youth.

Saturdays

The Table: A Free Community Meal at Luther’s Table: In partnership with Reach Meal Coalition and Sustainable Renton, all are welcome to this no sign-up, no cost warm meal from 8-10 a.m. while connecting with neighbors and community members. Volunteers are welcome to help with meal preparation, cooking, set-up, serving meals, welcoming guests, clean-up, sorting and prepping ingredients for future meals. Located at 419 S. 2nd St.

Renton Parkrun at Cedar River Trail: This weekly 5K community event takes place every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Cedar River Trail trailhead by the I-405 overpass. This free event does require registration but is meant to be a fun event where walkers, joggers, runners, volunteers and spectators can come together. For more information, visit parkruns.us/renton/ and the exact coordinates of the event are 47.4802N, -122.199W.

Have a Renton-related event coming up? Want to submit your own photo to be featured with the calendar? Email baileyjo.josie@rentonreporter.com to submit a Renton-based public event or photo to be included in our weekly events.