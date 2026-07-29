Gene Coulon boat launch hours extended

The city of Renton extends the recently-limited boat launch hours at Gene Coulon Park for the fishing season.

Beginning Thursday, July 30, the Gene Coulon boat launch will be open daily from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. through the end of October, “aligning with the peak fall fishing season while continuing to address overnight public safety concerns.” The city will not be allowing overnight parking at the boat launch.

“The overnight closure between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. reflects the period when the Renton Police Department has experienced the greatest challenges with after park hours activity,” the city said in a press release.

On July 5, the city of Renton changed launch hours to match the park’s 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. schedule. The city said they did this because of “after-hour behavior that undermines the safe, family-friendly environment the city strives to maintain.”

At the July 13 Renton City Council meeting, Renton resident Michael Merrill spoke up in public comment against the original change.

“I enjoy my early morning fishing trips. I see water skiers out there when the water’s like glass. That’s the time to be out there,” Merrill said. “I don’t go out there during the middle of the afternoon or during the day fishing and all the fishermen know that you need to be out there before daylight.”

The city said they changed the opening time in consideration for Washington’s boating and fishing regulations and to allow “responsible anglers and boaters” to legally use Lake Washington.

“We recognize that many anglers plan their trips around seasonal fisheries and the 4 a.m. opening is intended to better align with those expectations while maintaining the overnight safety window,” the city said.

The parks staff is looking to add improvements to modernize the boat launch, including an automated access system,an upgraded pay station, improved customer convenience and consistent fee collection.

The city said annual and short-term pass holders who are inconvenienced by these temporary operating hours may request a full refund through Renton Parks and Recreation.