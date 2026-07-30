Alleged assisted living facility abuse | Renton Police Blotter

Domestic violence assault: At 6:38 p.m. July 17 in the 400 block of S 2nd St., officers responded to reports of a physical altercation between a man and a woman in a parking lot. Callers reported the man struck the woman in the face. The suspect fled before police arrived, but officers later located and arrested him nearby without incident. He was booked into the King County Jail for second-degree domestic violence assault.

Reported sex trafficking and domestic violence: At 8 p.m. July 18 in the 3100 block of NE 16th St., officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence and sex trafficking. A woman reported her boyfriend abused, starved and stole from her. She also alleged sex trafficking was occurring at the apartment, but she could not provide evidence to support the claim. Detectives are investigating the case.

Reported sexual offense at hospital: At 11:42 p.m. July 19 at 400 S 43rd St., officers responded to a reported sexual offense at a hospital. Staff reported finding an object they believed was a condom in a patient’s trash can. Officers collected the item and reviewed surveillance footage, which showed no suspicious activity around the room. Testing later confirmed the item was an ultrasound probe cover rather than a condom, and police closed the case.

Fight and officer assault: At 9:37 p.m. July 19 in the 1700 block of Maple Valley Hwy, officers responded to a report of a fight involving several people. The fight ended before police arrived, but officers located a loaded pistol magazine on the ground while separating the group. One person became combative, spat in an officer’s face and was arrested for third-degree assault. Police also discovered a loaded handgun in a vehicle occupied by three women, though none claimed ownership of the car or the firearm. Officers impounded the vehicle pending a search warrant and seized the gun and magazine. Witnesses were largely uncooperative, and the Violent Crime Unit is reviewing the case for potential charges.

Alleged assisted living facility abuse: On July 21, the police department received a Department of Social and Health Services referral regarding complaints of alleged abuse and neglect at a Renton assisted living facility. Detectives are investigating the case, and no further public information is currently available.