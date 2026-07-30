Pedestrian struck, killed on SR-167 late Wednesday

A pedestrian was killed on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Renton.

Farron Kyle Wood, 21, was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on SR-167 exiting to I-405 at 10:51 p.m. on July 29. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The pedestrian entered the road from the right side and attempted to cross. The 2007 Honda Pilot struck the pedestrian, who came to rest in the far right lane. The vehicle had reported damage and a towing company was used.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three hours and fifteen minutes.