The stunning saltwater shores of Belfair | Hiking the Evergreen State

Pictured here is the bridge over Little Mission Creek that leads to a short trail system. Photo courtesy Washington State Parks and Recreation

Editor’s note: As in summers past, we are spending time during July and August focusing on the great outdoors: namely, some of the noteworthy campgrounds and trails found in the Evergreen State – and maybe just a few opportunities for a good, long walk. Most of the destinations will be within reasonable driving distance from our part of the Puget Sound region. This series will, hopefully, provide encouragement to enjoy life outside – whether pitching a tent or “glamping” in a luxurious motor home, whether walking a paved pathway or mountain trail.

This series began with a look at the Nisqually Wildlife Refuge and then, in Week 2, featured a report from Fort Warden State Park. Week 3 brought a look at multi-purpose Lake Sawyer Regional Park. As the weeks slip by the only certainty is that this space will be dedicated to the outdoors.

All campgrounds and trails were visited recently by the author, his wife and Rosie, a great dog. They aren’t exactly roughing it these days, having long ago abandoned a tent for a travel trailer.

Belfair State Park offers guests 65 acres of mixed-use fun, from overnight camping to saltwater shores, from traipsing along treed trails to enjoying a simple picnic lunch.

The park sits at the end of the southern “hook” of Hood Canal and features 3,720 feet of mostly-walkable shoreline. All is nestled between the mouths of Big Mission Creek and Little Mission Creek, freshwater streams that empty into saltwater Hood Canal.

Things to do: Belfair State Park provides opportunities for beach exploration (just don’t expect endless stretches of sand like you’ll find at oceanside parks), bicycling, walking, running and not-strenuous hiking. Saltwater wading is certainly an option, along with kayaking and paddleboarding.

A sunny-but-breezy, late-winter day brought out a small contingent of semi-successful windsurfers.

Belfair also is a destination for shellfish harvesting and traditional fishing. For all regulations, including seasonal information and license requirements, visit the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website. You do not want to get caught out of season or without a license.

Adding to the family-friendly nature of the park is a playground for kids and a large, grassy field just waiting for activity.

So, let’s talk camping: Belfair provides sites for most anyone wishing to spend some overnight time. There are pull-through and back-in sites for the RV set, some with full hook-ups and some with water and power only. Both the Main Loop and Beach Loop have both RV and tent sites.

Many of the pull-through sites in the Beach Loop are just steps from the beach. The back-in sites add an extra 30 seconds on the way to the beach.

There’s a Tree Loop that is open mid-May to mid-September, designed for trailers or motorhomes no more than 18 feet.

There are some sites just for those arriving by watercraft, either wind- or human-powered (first come, first served).

Looking for a cabin? Belfair checks that box, too. All cabins are heated and some have air conditioning. But only one cabin allows pets (with an additional fee). Cabins are found in the Main Loop and day-use area.

Some park history: Going way back in the history books (before there were books) the land where Belfair State Park now sits was covered by glacial ice. Today’s South Puget Sound waters were created by melting ice that flowed south and west toward the ocean.

The land later became the home to the Coast Salish people whose descendants include members of current local tribes. For thousands of years they built a culture around the many opportunities the region afforded.

Under duress, tribes relinquished their claim to the area to the federal government in 1855, retaining access to the natural resources of the land and water. Before long, most of the land was turned over to private ownership and stayed that way for nearly a century.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission began purchasing property to create the park in 1952. Extensive grading and filling of the tidal marshland added to the usable acres.

Rules to follow: Day-use visitors must display a valid Discover Pass ($10 for a single day or $45 for an annual pass that allows entry to all state parks). It’s a $99 ticket for violators. Campers are exempt from the Discover Pass requirement.

Dogs are fine, provided they’re on a leash no longer than 8 feet and under control at all times. It should go without saying but pet parents must always be on poop patrol. Horses are allowed at some state parks but are off-limits at Belfair.

Everyone should adhere to quiet hours which are 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

If camping, check-in begins at 2:30 p.m. and check-out is no later than 1 p.m.

Getting there: Using a navigation app, enter the park address: 3151 N.E. State Route 300, Belfair WA, 98528. Most will head through Tacoma, cross the Narrows Bridge and travel State Route 16 north to Gorst. Exit onto SR 3 and head to the growing town of Belfair where an exit onto SR 300 leads to the state park. Signs will show you the way.

Searching for a park: A good starting point for all Washington state parks is parks.wa.gov. At the top of the home page is a “select a park” option that leads to all parks.

Or, search parks.wa.gov/find-parks. Again, there’s a drop-down menu listing all parks, along with a direct link to each of the 147 offerings.