What’s going on around Renton? | July 16 edition

July 16

Café Vets: Monthly gathering of veterans and guests for coffee and refreshments hosted by Renton American Legion Post 19 and Auxiliary Unit 19 on the third Thursday of every month (except December) from 10 a.m. to noon. Come for coffee, camaraderie and goodies. Legion membership is not a requirement, though most veterans are eligible for membership. Post Service Officer will be on hand, in case someone needs assistance with a VA claim. No agenda, just veterans getting together with other veterans and their friends. Post Hall is in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower (3224 N.E. 12th St.).

July 18

North Renton Neighborhood Association’s Downtown Renton Cleanup: From 9-11 a.m., join the NRNA for a pre-Renton River Days Cleanup in downtown Renton. Trash grabbers, bags, gloves, vests, coffee and donuts will be supplied. Be sure to wear weather appropriate clothes and bring a water bottle, plus family and friends! The meeting point is at South 3rd Street and Burnett Avenue South. RSVP at forms.gle/X6n9wFgGium32NK59. For more information, Email north.renton@gmail.com or visit nrna.blogspot.com.

MATCH WATCH PARTY – QUARTER FINAL GAME at Legacy Square: Pre-game at noon, complete with open futsal court, yard games, good and beverages. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. and the event will end at 4:30 p.m. This is a free event located at South Third Street and Logan Avenue South.

July 19

MATCH WATCH PARTY – FINAL GAME at Legacy Square: Pre-game at 10 a.m., complete with open futsal court, yard games, good and beverages. Kick-off is at 12 p.m. and the event will end at 2:30 p.m. This is a free event located at South Third Street and Logan Avenue South.

July 21

Renton Farmers Market at Piazza Park: The farmers market returns to Piazza Park this year, and will be every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. through Sept. 29. Shop local farmers and vendors, enjoy live music and get some sage advice from WSU’s Master Gardeners. Parking available a block away in the city garage. Located at South 3rd Street and Logan Avenue South.

July 23-26

Renton River Days Festival: Kicking off with the Senior Day Picnic on Thursday, the free annual community festival runs the rest of the weekend. across a connected festival campus that includes Cedar River Park, Liberty Park, Renton Community Center, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, Legacy Square and Talbot Hill Reservoir Park Pickleball Courts. The biggest party of the year, there will be a live performance by the Kennydales on Friday at 7:30 p.m, followed by a drone show at 9:30 p.m.

Don’t forget about the Saturday parade, starting at 10 a.m. along South 3rd Street with Grand Marshal Toni Nelson. On the last day of the festival, be sure to show up for the Rubber Duck Derby at 3:30 p.m. Learn more at rentonwa.gov/riverdays.

July 24 & 25

River Nights at Legacy Square: Take a break from all of the Renton River Days activities to see some live entertainment while enjoying some food and beverages. From 5:30-9 p.m. on Friday, enjoy opener ABBAgraph followed by headliner Nite Wave. For the following evening, enjoy opener Reposado and headliner Wild Rumours. Located at 510 S. 3rd St.

Saturdays

The Table: A Free Community Meal at Luther’s Table: In partnership with Reach Meal Coalition and Sustainable Renton, all are welcome to this no sign-up, no cost warm meal from 8-10 a.m. while connecting with neighbors and community members. Volunteers are welcome to help with meal preparation, cooking, set-up, serving meals, welcoming guests, clean-up, sorting and prepping ingredients for future meals. Located at 419 S. 2nd St.

Renton Parkrun at Cedar River Trail: This weekly 5K community event takes place every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Cedar River Trail trailhead by the I-405 overpass. This free event does require registration but is meant to be a fun event where walkers, joggers, runners, volunteers and spectators can come together. For more information, visit parkruns.us/renton/ and the exact coordinates of the event are 47.4802N, -122.199W.

Have a Renton-related event coming up? Want to submit your own photo to be featured with the calendar? Email baileyjo.josie@rentonreporter.com to submit a Renton-based public event or photo to be included in our weekly events.