What’s going on around Renton? | July 23 edition

The 2026 Chalk Art competition will bring some of the city’s best artists to Renton River Days on Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 23-26

Renton River Days Festival: Kicking off with the Senior Day Picnic on Thursday, the free annual community festival runs the rest of the weekend. across a connected festival campus that includes Cedar River Park, Liberty Park, Renton Community Center, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, Legacy Square and Talbot Hill Reservoir Park Pickleball Courts. The biggest party of the year, there will be a live performance by the Kennydales on Friday at 7:30 p.m, followed by a drone show at 9:30 p.m.

Don’t forget about the Saturday parade, starting at 10 a.m. along South 3rd Street with Grand Marshal Toni Nelson. On the last day of the festival, be sure to show up for the Rubber Duck Derby at 3:30 p.m. Learn more at rentonwa.gov/riverdays.

July 24 & 25

River Nights at Legacy Square: Take a break from all of the Renton River Days activities to see some live entertainment while enjoying some food and beverages. From 5:30-9 p.m. on Friday, enjoy opener ABBAgraph followed by headliner Nite Wave. For the following evening, enjoy opener Reposado and headliner Wild Rumours. Located at 510 S. 3rd St.

July 28

Renton Farmers Market at Piazza Park: The farmers market returns to Piazza Park this year, and will be every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. through Sept. 29. Shop local farmers and vendors, enjoy live music and get some sage advice from WSU’s Master Gardeners. Parking available a block away in the city garage. Located at South 3rd Street and Logan Avenue South.

Aug. 1

Summer Concert Series: BeatleConcert at Legacy Square: Enjoy this free concert, starting at 7 p.m. Food trucks and beverage garden will open at 5:30 p.m., with free parking just a stone’s throw away in the city parking garage. Located at South 3rd Street and Logan Avenue South.

Aug. 4

Mini Gold Family Fun Extravaganza at Tiffany Park: This free event is part of the Family Fun 2026 Entertainment Series in partnership with King County Library System, where families can come and play 9-hole mini golf course, featuring challenging obstacles. All equipment is provided for a great experience – putters, balls, scorecards, and even golf pencils – for both kids and adults. Tee off is at 10 a.m. and it is located at 1902 Lake Youngs Way SE.

Aug. 12

Fairwood Market Night at Northwood Middle School: The Market Night is back with the theme “Art Under The Stars.” From 4-8 p.m., the Market Night takes place every second Wednesday of the the summer and fall, with vendors and performers making it a fun time out with family and friends. Each month has a different theme: Sept. 9, Blast Into The Future (STEM and Tech); Oct. 14, Day of the Dead. Located at 17007 S.E. 184th St.

Aug. 20

Café Vets: Monthly gathering of veterans and guests for coffee and refreshments hosted by Renton American Legion Post 19 and Auxiliary Unit 19 on the third Thursday of every month (except December) from 10 a.m. to noon. Come for coffee, camaraderie and goodies. Legion membership is not a requirement, though most veterans are eligible for membership. Post Service Officer will be on hand, in case someone needs assistance with a VA claim. No agenda, just veterans getting together with other veterans and their friends. Post Hall is in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower (3224 N.E. 12th St.).

Sept. 8

The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19: The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19 meets the second Tuesday of every month, except July and August, at 7 p.m. at the Post Hall, 3224 NE 12th Street, in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower. All veterans welcome. Most vets eligible for membership. America’s premier patriotic veterans organization and the prime driver of the original G.I. Bill, the Legion focuses on service to veterans and has influenced considerable social change in America, won hundreds of benefits for veterans, and produced many important programs for the community, children and youth.

Saturdays

The Table: A Free Community Meal at Luther’s Table: In partnership with Reach Meal Coalition and Sustainable Renton, all are welcome to this no sign-up, no cost warm meal from 8-10 a.m. while connecting with neighbors and community members. Volunteers are welcome to help with meal preparation, cooking, set-up, serving meals, welcoming guests, clean-up, sorting and prepping ingredients for future meals. Located at 419 S. 2nd St.

Renton Parkrun at Cedar River Trail: This weekly 5K community event takes place every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Cedar River Trail trailhead by the I-405 overpass. This free event does require registration but is meant to be a fun event where walkers, joggers, runners, volunteers and spectators can come together. For more information, visit parkruns.us/renton/ and the exact coordinates of the event are 47.4802N, -122.199W.

Have a Renton-related event coming up? Want to submit your own photo to be featured with the calendar? Email baileyjo.josie@rentonreporter.com to submit a Renton-based public event or photo to be included in our weekly events.