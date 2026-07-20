New Renton WinCo to open first week of August

The new WinCo in Renton was previously scheduled to open in the late summer or early fall but has now been confirmed to open on Aug, 3, 2026. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

Initially set to open in late summer to early fall, the store’s official opening day is much sooner.

The long-awaited WinCo Foods opening day in Renton has been announced.

The grand opening for the popular grocery store brand, which will be at the former Fry’s Electronics, is currently set to open on Monday, Aug. 3, as confirmed by WinCo Communications Director Noah Fleisher.

WinCo Foods are employee-owned, meaning employees participate in an Employee Stock Ownership Plan that makes them part owners of the company and provides financial benefits when the company performs well.

According to the King County Department of Assessments, WinCo Foods bought the property on May 6, 2024, for $24 million from Dash 80 Property Owner LLC. Before Dash 80 Property Owner LLC owned the property, it bought it from Boeing for $15.2 million on Nov. 17, 2000.

The building with the new WinCo was built in 2002, and its gross square footage is 151,840, according to county property records. The total square footage of the land where the WinCo will be is 501,611. In 2025, the land was valued at $22.1 million.

For more information, visit wincofoods.com.