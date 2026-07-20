Man fatally shot in Fairwood

A shooting in Fairwood left a man dead on Sunday night.

On July 19, at approximately 11 p.m. the King County 911 Center received several calls about gunshots heard in the area of 14700 Petrovitsky Road in Fairwood. King County deputies arrived on the scene and found a deceased man who appeared to have been shot.

The suspect had left the scene before the deputies had arrived.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit conducted a “thorough investigation” at the scene. The investigation is ongoing as of Monday morning.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed this tragic incident to please call 911,” King County Sheriff’s Office Communications Manager Brandyn Hull said.