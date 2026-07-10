Link light rail ridership records set during World Cup

Fans on Link arrive at Pioneer Square Station for the FIFA World Cup game in Seattle between the USA and Belgium on July 6. COURTESY PHOTO, Sound Transit

Sound Transit scored big with Link light rail ridership numbers during the World Cup in Seattle.

Link Light Rail set both monthly and single-day ridership records in June, with revised preliminary ridership reports showing 5.4 million boardings for the month and a new single-day record set July 6, with approximately 309,000 boardings, according to a July 10 Sound Transit news release.

That was the date the United States lost to Belgium in the round of 16 at Lumen Field. Fans flocked to the stadium to watch the games and to viewing parties.

Sound Transit also reported consistently smooth light rail operations during the World Cup, with 174 light rail vehicles on 46 trains in service on match days, providing all-day peak service on a regular basis for the first time in agency history.

“These new ridership records are a resounding endorsement of the value light rail adds to our region and its quality of life,” said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. “From supporting World Cup festivities and Pride celebrations to more local commutes and trips that meet day-to-day needs, our growing light rail system isn’t just setting records, it’s changing the way people get around the region.”

Match Day Ridership:

• Egypt v Belgium Match Day 1: 221,000

• Australia v United States Match Day 2: 297,000

• Bosnia–Herzegovina v Qatar Match Day 3: 237,000

• Egypt v Iran Match Day 4: 234,000

• Belgium v Senegal Match Day 5: 246,000

• United States v Belgium Match Day 6: 309,000

Methodology explanation: Ridership estimates are based on a rapid-turnaround review of available Automatic Passenger Counter (APC) data and should be considered an early directional estimate.

Because APC data continues to be received and validated after the operating day, the estimates are derived from a partial reporting sample and extrapolated to the full fleet. The most recent service periods currently have the lowest reporting rates, meaning the estimates may increase or decrease as additional vehicle data is processed and validated.