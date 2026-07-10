Indecent exposure | Renton Police Blotter

June 25

Armed robbery of business: At 4:19 p.m. in the 3200 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard, officers responded to a reported armed robbery at an auto parts store. A masked man described as a Black male between 17 and 25 years old and armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded cash before fleeing with approximately $500. Officers, including a K-9 unit, searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Detectives are coordinating with neighboring jurisdictions to determine whether the robbery is connected to similar incidents in the area.

June 26

Home and vehicle shot at: At 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Index Place Northeast, officers responded to a resident who returned home to find multiple bullet holes in their house and a relative’s truck. A neighbor reported hearing approximately nine rapid gunshots around 11:25 p.m. the previous night but did not report it at the time. Officers recovered 11 spent 9 mm and eight .22-caliber shell casings. The victim reported having a confrontation with several known individuals the previous evening during which threats were made. The case was forwarded to detectives for further investigation.

June 30

Indecent exposure: At 1:08 p.m. in the 1600 block of Grant Avenue South, officers responded to a welfare check involving a man removing his clothing in the roadway. Officers initially determined no crime had occurred. Minutes later, a woman flagged down officers and reported the same man had pulled down his pants and exposed himself as she drove by. Officers arrested the suspect for indecent exposure.

Alleged assault: The police department received a referral from Child Protective Services for the investigation of an alleged assault that occurred in Renton.

July 1

Hit-and-run crash with injuries: At 11:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of Maple Valley Hwy, officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a truck and a motorcycle. Witnesses reported the truck and motorcycle drivers exchanged words after the truck allegedly cut off the motorcycle. The truck then swerved into the motorcycle, causing the rider to crash, before fleeing toward Interstate 405. The injured rider remained at the scene and was transported to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing with possible charges of reckless driving, hit-and-run attended with injury, and vehicular assault.