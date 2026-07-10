Controversial Enumclaw gravel mine heads into Environmental Impact Statement review

This is the piece of land in Cumberland that Segale Properties has proposed to turn into a 990-acre gravel mine. Photo courtesy Enumclaw Plateau Community Association

UPDATE: This article has been updated to include a quote from Segale Properties LLC’s Asset Manager.

The proposed Cumberland gravel mine was recently determined to have a significant impact on the local environment if established, sending property owner Segale Properties LLC through another round of impact reviews.

King County’s determination, which came July 8, was more than a year in the making, as the county’s original determination deadline was April 25, 2025.

The controversial 990-acre mine outside Enumclaw became a focal point of local environmental resistance in 2024, when the project first went public in the county’s early stages of review.

The Determination of Significance now ends the county’s State Environmental Policy Act Review, and with it, the Segale project must now go through the Environment Impact Statement process.

The EIS process analyzes the probable adverse impacts to the environment, possible alternative routes to avoid the impact and, if no reasonable alternatives are available, possible mitigation.

There will be ample opportunities for opponents to the project to comment, which Defend Cumberland (defendcumberland.org), a local grassroots group, has been chomping at the bit to do if given the opportunity.

Not all projects that go through the EIS process are approved.

Mike Pruett, Segale asset manager, said this is not a setback, but just an expected step in the overall permitting process.

“Segale Properties has always anticipated that an environmental impact study would be required for this project and does not plan to appeal the SEPA determination,” he said in an email. “We look forward to working with King County and their consultants to conduct a robust environmental review of the proposed project.”

“We are thrilled that the county was overwhelmed and delayed… we think it is because of the over 500 letters opposing this project,” Bernie McKinney, spokesperson for Defend Cumberland, said in an email. “And now we know that they really need our help. ‘We the People’ need to point out the details and scope of this project above the last wild place!”

McKinney added that the group expects the EIS process to last a couple of years.

Now that the Determination of Significance is made, an appeal opportunity is open through Aug. 3. It’s unclear if Segale will file an appeal at this time.

A 30-day comment period is open until Aug. 7.

Written comments can be mailed to address above or emailed to ty.peterson@kingcounty.gov.

THE MINE

Here’s a short overview of the project.

The proposed the 990-acre mine (just about 33 Lumen Fields), if it opens, would be in operation for at least 25 years at what locals call Lizard Mountain. That 990 acres includes non-mining areas.

The proposed mine would be split into four different sections — north, south, east, and west — surrounding a Department of Natural Resources property that Segale does not own, but is accessed by locals for recreation.

Opponents of the mine are worried that it will greatly affect the Green River via runoff; there are also concerns that construction noise and the amount of trucks that would then access Cumberland-Veazie Road — an 600-plus during peak season — will impact the rural lifestyle of Cumberland’s residents, make the roads unsafe, and deteriorate the road, which were not built to withstand this sort of traffic.

Finally, residents worry that their access to Lizard Mountain will be cut off.

Segale has said that it will not mine the entire area all at once, but in smaller 50 acres or more sections over time; when they move from one area to another, they’d start the reforestation process of the previous section of the mine.

The company has also said that noise will be mitigated by making sure all mining happens behind forest buffers and “excavated down” to further minimize noise, plus mining activity will occur at least a quarter mile from any residents.

Groundwater supply and water quality won’t be affected, nor will stormwater or runoff leave the site, the company said, and traffic will avoid peak hours.