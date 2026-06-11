What’s going on around Renton? | June 11 edition

June 5-21

Renton Civic Theatre presents “Footloose”: ”A high-energy musical about rebellion, community, and the healing power of dance in a small town that has banned it. For dates and times (including matinees), visit rentoncivictheatre.org or email boxoffice@rentoncivivtheatre.org. Located at 507 South 3rd Street.

June 11

MATCH WATCH PARTY – MEXICO VS. SOUTH AFRICA at Legacy Square: Pre-game at 10 a.m., complete with open futsal court, yard games, good and beverages. The Mexico Opening Ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. where there will be televised performances by Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla. Followed immediately by kick-off at noon. The event will end at 2:30 p.m. This is a free event located at South Third Street and Logan Avenue South.

June 12

MATCH WATCH PARTY – USA VS. PARAGUAY at Legacy Square: Pre-game at 4 p.m., complete with open futsal court, yard games, good and beverages. The USA Opening Ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. with televised performances by Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla. Followed immediately by kick-off at 6 p.m. The event will end at 8:30 p.m. This is a free event located at South Third Street and Logan Avenue South.

June 13

MATCH WATCH PARTY – BRAZIL VS. MOROCCO at Legacy Square: Pre-game at 1 p.m., complete with open futsal court, yard games, good and beverages. Kick-off is at 3 p.m. and the event will end at 5:30 p.m. This is a free event located at South Third Street and Logan Avenue South.

June 14

MATCH WATCH PARTY – NETHERLANDS VS. JAPAN at Legacy Square: Pre-game at 11 a.m., complete with open futsal court, yard games, good and beverages. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and the event will end at 3:30 p.m. This is a free event located at South Third Street and Logan Avenue South.

Renton City Concert Band “Strike Up the Band” Summer Concert at Renton IKEA Performing Arts Center: With director Kevin Paustian, this year’s summer concert will begin at 2 p.m. and tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for students and seniors and are available at the Renton Community Center or at the door day-of. Located at 400 South 2nd Street.

June 16

Renton Farmers Market at Piazza Park: The farmers market returns to Piazza Park this year, and will be every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. through Sept. 29. Shop local farmers and vendors, enjoy live music and get some sage advice from WSU’s Master Gardeners. Parking available a block away in the city garage. Located at South 3rd Street and Logan Avenue South.

June 17

Neighborhood Social at Maplewood Park: Presented by the Renton Neighborhood Program, this outdoor (and pet-friendly) event will run from 4 – 6 p.m. and will feature snacks, games and opportunities to connect with neighbors and build community. Located at 3416 Southeast 6th Street. The rest of the 2026 series includes Jones Park on Sept. 19 and Sunset Park on Oct. 14. To learn more, visit rentonwa.gov/neighborhoods.

June 18

Café Vets: Monthly gathering of veterans and guests for coffee and refreshments hosted by Renton American Legion Post 19 and Auxiliary Unit 19 on the third Thursday of every month (except December) from 10 a.m. to noon. Come for coffee, camaraderie and goodies. Legion membership is not a requirement, though most veterans are eligible for membership. Post Service Officer will be on hand, in case someone needs assistance with a VA claim. No agenda, just veterans getting together with other veterans and their friends. Post Hall is in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower (3224 Northeast 12th Street).

MATCH WATCH PARTY – MEXICO VS. SOUTH KOREA at Legacy Square: Pre-game at 4 p.m., complete with open futsal court, yard games, good and beverages. Kick-off is at 6 p.m. and the event will end at 8:30 p.m. This is a free event located at South Third Street and Logan Avenue South.

Adaptive Prom in the Enchanted Forest at Renton Community Center:

This enchanted evening invites participants to dress in their best prom attire and dance the night away. Guests are welcome to bring a plus one. Photo opportunities will be available, and light snacks will be provided. This special evening and invitation is open to people with disabilities in the surrounding communities and cities as well. Tickets are $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents. Visit rentonwa.gov/register, using course # 30783 to sign up. Located at 1715 Maple Valley Hwy.

June 27

North Renton Neighborhood Association’s Community Cleanup: From 9-11 a.m., join the NRNA for their monthly community cleanup event. Meet at Sartori Elementary School. Trash grabbers, bags, gloves, vests, coffee and donuts will be supplied. Be sure to wear weather appropriate clothes and bring a water bottle, plus family and friends! Meeting point at 332 Park Avenue North. RSVP at forms.gle/DbRd3B2monDEVB8f8. For more information, Email north.renton@gmail.com or visit nrna.blogspot.com.

Saturdays

The Table: A Free Community Meal at Luther’s Table: In partnership with Reach Meal Coalition and Sustainable Renton, all are welcome to this no sign-up, no cost warm meal from 8-10 a.m. while connecting with neighbors and community members. Volunteers are welcome to help with meal preparation, cooking, set-up, serving meals, welcoming guests, clean-up, sorting and prepping ingredients for future meals. Located at 419 South 2nd Street.

Renton Parkrun at Cedar River Trail: This weekly 5K community event takes place every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Cedar River Trail trailhead by the I-405 overpass. This free event does require registration but is meant to be a fun event where walkers, joggers, runners, volunteers and spectators can come together. For more information, visit parkruns.us/renton/ and the exact coordinates of the event are 47.4802N, -122.199W.

Have a Renton-related event coming up? Want to submit your own photo to be featured with the calendar? Email baileyjo.josie@rentonreporter.com to submit a Renton-based public event or photo to be included in our weekly events.