What’s going on around Renton? | June 4 edition

June 5

Family Fun Night at Highlands Neighborhood Center: All ages are welcome to enjoy games, arts, crafts, snacks and more. This free event runs from 6-8 p.m. and requires registration at rentonwa.gov. Located at 800 Edmonds Avenue Northeast.

June 5-21

Renton Civic Theatre presents “Footloose”: ”A high-energy musical about rebellion, community, and the healing power of dance in a small town that has banned it. For dates and times (including matinees), visit rentoncivictheatre.org or email boxoffice@rentoncivivtheatre.org. Located at 507 South 3rd Street.

June 6

Celebrate Renton’s Hat Trick! at the new Legacy Square: Kicking off a soccer-filled summer, the City of Renton is celebrating the officially opening of Legacy Square, the re-opening of Piazza Park and a tour of the Renton Market. From 1-8 p.m., enjoy an opening performance by the Hazen Highlander Marching Band, a welcome from former Seattle Sounder Brad Evans, speeches, ribbon cutting, a performance by Soundwave, the official Sounders FC Drumline, interactive games, photo booth, food trucks, earth and bubble soccer games on the futsal court and performances by Te Fare O Tomatoe Dance company, Joyas Mestizas Dance Company and Yambambo. Check out the updated public spaces, local arts and where the city will host FIFA watch parties. Located at South 3rd Street and Logan Avenue South. For more information, visit rentonwa.gov/hattrick.

June 9

Renton Farmers Market at Piazza Park: The farmers market returns to Piazza Park this year, and will be every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. through Sept. 29. Shop local farmers and vendors, enjoy live music by Henry LaVallee and get some sage advice from WSU’s Master Gardeners. Parking available a block away in the city garage. Located at South 3rd Street and Logan Avenue South.

The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19: The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19 meets the second Tuesday of every month, except July and August, at 7 p.m. at the Post Hall, 3224 NE 12th Street, in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower. All veterans welcome. Most vets eligible for membership. America’s premier patriotic veterans organization and the prime driver of the original G.I. Bill, the Legion focuses on service to veterans and has influenced considerable social change in America, won hundreds of benefits for veterans, and produced many important programs for the community, children and youth.

June 10

Fairwood Market Night at Northwood Middle School: The Market Night is back with the theme “Folklife Festival” celebrating culture and heritage. From 4-8 p.m., the Market Night takes place every second Wednesday of the the summer and fall, with vendors and performers making it a fun time out with family and friends. Each month has a different theme: July 8, Heroes Event (Veterans and First Responders); Aug. 12, Art Under The Stars; Sept. 9, Blast Into The Future (STEM and Tech); Oct. 14, Day of the Dead. Located at 17007 Southeast 184th Street.

June 11

MATCH WATCH PARTY – MEXICO VS. SOUTH AFRICA at Legacy Square: Pre-game at 10 a.m., complete with open futsal court, yard games, good and beverages. The Mexico Opening Ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. where there will be televised performances by Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla. Followed immediately by kick-off at noon. The event will end at 2:30 p.m. This is a free event located at South Third Street and Logan Avenue South.

June 12

MATCH WATCH PARTY – USA VS. PARAGUAY at Legacy Square: Pre-game at 4 p.m., complete with open futsal court, yard games, good and beverages. The USA Opening Ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. with televised performances by Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla. Followed immediately by kick-off at 6 p.m. The event will end at 8:30 p.m. This is a free event located at South Third Street and Logan Avenue South.

June 13

MATCH WATCH PARTY – BRAZIL VS. MOROCCO at Legacy Square: Pre-game at 1 p.m., complete with open futsal court, yard games, good and beverages. Kick-off is at 3 p.m. and the event will end at 5:30 p.m. This is a free event located at South Third Street and Logan Avenue South.

June 14

MATCH WATCH PARTY – NETHERLANDS VS. JAPAN at Legacy Square: Pre-game at 11 a.m., complete with open futsal court, yard games, good and beverages. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and the event will end at 3:30 p.m. This is a free event located at South Third Street and Logan Avenue South.

Renton City Concert Band “Strike Up the Band” Summer Concert at Renton IKEA Performing Arts Center: With director Kevin Paustian, this year’s summer concert will begin at 2 p.m. and tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for students and seniors and are available at the Renton Community Center or at the door day-of. Located at 400 South 2nd Street.

June 18

Café Vets: Monthly gathering of veterans and guests for coffee and refreshments hosted by Renton American Legion Post 19 and Auxiliary Unit 19 on the third Thursday of every month (except December) from 10 a.m. to noon. Come for coffee, camaraderie and goodies. Legion membership is not a requirement, though most veterans are eligible for membership. Post Service Officer will be on hand, in case someone needs assistance with a VA claim. No agenda, just veterans getting together with other veterans and their friends. Post Hall is in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower (3224 Northeast 12th Street).

June 27

North Renton Neighborhood Association’s Community Cleanup: From 9-11 a.m., join the NRNA for their monthly community cleanup event. Meet at Sartori Elementary School. Trash grabbers, bags, gloves, vests, coffee and donuts will be supplied. Be sure to wear weather appropriate clothes and bring a water bottle, plus family and friends! Meeting point at 332 Park Avenue North. RSVP at forms.gle/DbRd3B2monDEVB8f8. For more information, Email north.renton@gmail.com or visit nrna.blogspot.com.

Saturdays

The Table: A Free Community Meal at Luther’s Table: In partnership with Reach Meal Coalition and Sustainable Renton, all are welcome to this no sign-up, no cost warm meal from 8-10 a.m. while connecting with neighbors and community members. Volunteers are welcome to help with meal preparation, cooking, set-up, serving meals, welcoming guests, clean-up, sorting and prepping ingredients for future meals. Located at 419 South 2nd Street.

Renton Parkrun at Cedar River Trail: This weekly 5K community event takes place every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Cedar River Trail trailhead by the I-405 overpass. This free event does require registration but is meant to be a fun event where walkers, joggers, runners, volunteers and spectators can come together. For more information, visit parkruns.us/renton/ and the exact coordinates of the event are 47.4802N, -122.199W.

Have a Renton-related event coming up? Want to submit your own photo to be featured with the calendar? Email baileyjo.josie@rentonreporter.com to submit a Renton-based public event or photo to be included in our weekly events.