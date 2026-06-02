State track and field results: Liberty’s Sutton Flint reigns supreme across four events

The city of Renton has been blessed with speed over the last four years. Hazen’s Kenyon Andrews and Sutton Flint of Liberty both possess other-worldly speed.

Both were on display in full force during the WIAA State track and field championships at Mount Tahoma High School from May 28-30.

Flint ran in four events and the University of Iowa commit took home four first place medals. Andrews on the other hand ran just the 300 Meter Hurdles and he broke the state record, a record he set last year.

“It feels good. I wish I could have done more,” Andrews said. “I was glad I was able to run at leagues, districts and state. I was glad I was able to defend my state title and get the record again, it means a lot,” Andrews said.

In 2026, Flint expanded his game outside of the hurdles to a couple sprint races. He had the quickest qualifying time in the 100 M dash (10.56), in the 200 M dash he had the third fastest qualifying time behind Eddie Bruner Jr. (Lincoln, Tacoma) and JoMierre Askew-Poirier (Lincoln, Tacoma). In the two hurdles events, he was the fastest qualifier and the only runner in under 14 seconds in the 110 meter race.

“Looking back and my freshman year I didn’t think I would be running four races at state and have the capability of winning them all. I love Liberty, the coaches are amazing. There is so much support from the coaches and AD, it has just been great. I think that is what allowed me to thrive,” Flint said.

Last year Flint was disqualified following the completion of the 300 M hurdle race, despite finishing first and a significant protest from the Liberty coaching staff. But this year it’s a new Sutton and he blew by the competition in the 100 meter dash final, to show he was a year older and a year faster.

“It was major. I really wanted to set the tone today for the 100 (meter), I got the 300 hurdles and the 200, which is going to be a race later tonight. Coming out and getting this dub early on is really going to boost my confidence and get me dialed in,” Flint said.

But Flint only entered two of his four races in the top spot following all of the qualifying heats. Flint trailed both Lincoln sprinters and in the 300 Hurdles was behind Kason Carta of Bellevue.

Flint took his first crown in the 110 Hurdles on day two of the state meet. But then he had to prepare for a big day on Saturday, where he would run three races and just Dionysus So-Gilmore of Seattle Academy in the 100 would run three events.

“I take a lot of pride in that. It’s not something that everyone in the country can do. I go an run the 110 hurdles and come back and win the 100. I am pretty happy with myself for doing that,” Flint said.

To win all four races, showed Flint’s versatility and skill as not just a hurdler but an overall athlete. “It’s crazy. We all knew he could do this, for the past couple years. He’s been at practice every day, working. I am glad he’s finally able to show what he can do,” Andrews said. Now to Andrews, the senior is heading to Lubbock, Texas to run for Texas Tech University next season. Andrews is part of a lineage of sprinters at Hazen that are looking to win races at the highest level.

Andrews only ran the 300 hurdles, but he ran about as good of a race as he could have. He ran a 35.80, a new state record breaking his 36.00 he set last year. “ When I was a freshman, I heard the state record was 36.20 and I thought ‘There is no way people can actually run that time.’ Now that I am actually here and have the state record myself, it shows how hard I have been working,” Andrews said.

His postseason was put in question when Andrews went down with an injury before the KingCo tournament. But through rest and recovery he was able to get back on the track and set a new state record. He had to run at the league meet on his opposite leg, meaning jumping over the hurdle on his non-dominant leg. “I see everything as an opportunity, running with my opposite leg got me more comfortable with it. I was able to use both my legs today in this race and alternate at every hurdle. I am just looking at this season as an opportunity to learn something new,” Andrews said.

The finals race wasn’t even close, the second place finisher clocked in at 38.53.

Renton shot-putter Angela Fiame also took home a first place medal. Fiame threw a 38’ ¾” to take home the top spot in the 2A Shot Put.

Additional placers: 2nd Shot Put Wheelchair: Melinda Lacy (Hazen)

2nd: Javelin Wheelchair: Melinda Lacy (Hazen)

2nd Discus Wheelchair: Melinda Lacy (Hazen)

3rd 100 Wheelchair: Melinda Lacy (Hazen)

3rd 3A High Jump: Oden Hatcher (Liberty)

4th 2A Shot Put: Kashawn Spencer Jr. (Renton)

4th 2A 100 Hurdles: Brooklyn Kimp-Stephens (Renton)

4th 2A Discus: Makayla Dabney (Renton)

4th 3A High Jump: Callie Holmes (Liberty)

5th 3A 4 X 200 Relay: Liberty (Girls)

7th 2A 4 X 100 relay: Renton (Girls)

7th 3A Shot Put: Troy Platt 7th 3A 4 X 400 Relay: Liberty (Girls)

8th 4A Pole Vault: Logan Stacey (Hazen)

8th 3A 4 X 400: Liberty (Boys)