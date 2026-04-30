What’s going on around Renton? | April 30 edition

Spotlight on four-legged furry friends this weekend at the Saturday, May 2, Pet Gala from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Renton Community Center.

May 2

Renton Neighborhood Program presents Pet Gala at Renton Community Center: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Renton’s most stylish pets will be strutting the green carpet where there will be photo-ops, contests, pet tags, treats and more. This is a free event but registration is required at rentonwa.gov/register. Located at 1715 Maple Valley Hwy.

May 3

Spring All-Ages Track and Field Meet at Renton Memorial Stadium: From 1 to 5 p.m., have some fun competing with your neighbors in this all comers track meet (ages 5 and up) where co-ed track event heats will run from youngest to oldest, that will include 50m, 1600m (fun mile), 1600m (competitive mile), 100m, 800m, 2x200m relay (at least one kid ages 5-14, younger athlete must do the first leg), 200m, 3200m and 400m. Field events will include long jump, turbo javelin, shotput (alt softball throw) and high jump. Residents only need to pay $5 while non-residents pay $6 to participate. To enter, visit rentonwa.gov/register. Located at 405 Logan Avenue North.

May 9

Washington Health Outreach for Free and Low-Cost Veterinary Care at Renton Library: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get free and low-cost veterinary care for community members in need. Washington Health Outreach will be set up in the parking lot of the library. First come, first served. Spots fill up quickly, so arrive early. Visit wahealthoutreach.org/schedule for a full schedule. The next event will be on June 13. Located at 100 Mill Avenue South.

May 12

The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19: The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19 meets the second Tuesday of every month, except July and August, at 7 p.m. at the Post Hall, 3224 NE 12th Street, in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower. All veterans welcome. Most vets eligible for membership. America’s premier patriotic veterans organization and the prime driver of the original G.I. Bill, the Legion focuses on service to veterans and has influenced considerable social change in America, won hundreds of benefits for veterans, and produced many important programs for the community, children and youth.

May 13

Neighborhood Social at Glencoe Park: Presented by the Renton Neighborhood Program, this outdoor (and pet-friendly) event will run from 4 – 6 p.m. and will feature snacks, games and opportunities to connect with neighbors and build community. Located at 4440 Northeast 24th Street. The rest of the 2026 series includes Maplewood Park on June 17, Jones Park on Sept. 19 and Sunset Park on Oct. 14. To learn more, visit rentonwa.gov/neighborhoods.

May 20-21

The 11th annual Renton Career Fair at Renton Technical College: Dress professionally, prepare your pitch, bring copies of your resume and connect with employers and build valuable networking opportunities for your career. This is your opportunity to meet face-to-face with hundreds of eager employers in Renton. Day One on Wednesday, May 20 is open to all industries while Day Two on Thursday, May 21 focuses on healthcare occupations. Register now at gorenton.com/frm/job-seekers-registration-2026-612. Located at 3000 Northeast 4th Street.

May 21

Café Vets: Monthly gathering of veterans and guests for coffee and refreshments hosted by Renton American Legion Post 19 and Auxiliary Unit 19 on the third Thursday of every month (except December) from 10 a.m. to noon. Come for coffee, camaraderie and goodies. Legion membership is not a requirement, though most veterans are eligible for membership. Post Service Officer will be on hand, in case someone needs assistance with a VA claim. No agenda, just veterans getting together with other veterans and their friends. Post Hall is in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower (3224 Northeast 12th Street).

Saturdays

The Table: A Free Community Meal at Luther’s Table: In partnership with Reach Meal Coalition and Sustainable Renton, all are welcome to this no sign-up, no cost warm meal while connecting with neighbors and community members. Volunteers are welcome to help with meal preparation, cooking, set-up, serving meals, welcoming guests, clean-up, sorting and prepping ingredients for future meals. Located at 419 South 2nd Street.

Renton Parkrun at Cedar River Trail: This weekly 5K community event takes place every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Cedar River Trail trailhead by the I-405 overpass. This free event does require registration but is meant to be a fun event where walkers, joggers, runners, volunteers and spectators can come together. For more information, visit parkruns.us/renton/ and the exact coordinates of the event are 47.4802N, -122.199W.

Have a Renton-related event coming up? Want to submit your own photo to be featured with the calendar? Email baileyjo.josie@rentonreporter.com to submit a Renton-based public event or photo to be included in our weekly events.