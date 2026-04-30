Renton adapts to new state limits on parking spaces

New state parking laws will change the number of spaces Renton can require for new developments.

In 2025, the Washington State Legislature adopted the Parking Reform and Modernization Act (ESSB 5184), which requires cities with more than 50,000 residents to reduce certain minimum off-street parking requirements. The updates to development regulations are mandatory for Renton and must be implemented by January 2027.

“The city’s role is to update the Renton Municipal Code to align with these requirements and to review development applications under the new standards,” senior planner Angelea Weihs said. “Developers may still choose to provide parking based on market demand, which often results in parking being provided even when not required, but the city’s ability to require it is limited by state law.”

The new law limits the city to requiring 0.5 spaces per dwelling unit for multifamily housing, one space per home for single-family housing and two spaces per 1,000 square feet for commercial space.

The law also establishes several situations in which cities cannot have any parking requirements for the developers. This includes homes of less than 1,200 square feet, commercial spaces less than 3,000 square feet, affordable housing, senior housing, licensed child care centers, ground-floor commercial uses in mixed-use buildings and projects converting from non-residential to residential or commercial.

Parking requirements will still vary depending on other standards established by the state related to project size and use.

Renton will update the Renton Municipal Code to comply with the law and review applications based on the new standards. The laws do not affect parking requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The city can use development incentives, such as offering flexibility in other development standards, to encourage the developers to provide more parking than required. They can also allow for “more creative building or site design standards” to make including additional parking easier for developers.

“As code updates move forward, the city’s approach is focused on aligning with state requirements while allowing the market to provide parking where demand exists,” according to the city’s website. “No specific incentives have been adopted at this time, and all community input will continue to be considered as part of this ongoing process.”