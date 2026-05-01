Witnesses sought in Renton homicide

Police have identified a vehicle that may have information in connection to the shooting homicide Tuesday night. Photo provided by Renton Police

A man has died after a shooting late Tuesday night, April 28, in Renton and police are asking for public assistance in the investigation.

Renton police responded to a 911 call of a 27-year-old man lying in the road at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and Southwest Victoria Street. The man was taken to a local hospital and later died, according to police. His name has not yet been released.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide and asking for public assistance.

Investigators have identified a vehicle that traveled through the area within seconds of the shooting. They said the people in the vehicle are not suspects.

“We believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have witnessed something important,” Renton police said on Facebook. “They may not realize they have information that could assist investigators, but even the smallest detail could be valuable.”

They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident that occurred sometime between 11:50 p.m. April 28 to shortly after midnight on April 29 to email Detective Renggli at jrenggli@rentonwa.gov and reference case #26-3302.

“We are looking for witnesses, or video surveillance. That is a busy intersection and roadway so today has been a lot of door to door knocking for investigations as they’ve been working the case today,” public information officer Sandra Havlik said on April 29.