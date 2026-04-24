Liberty’s Izzy Rockey hot streak continues to push Pats forward

It’s been a busy week for Liberty High School’s fastpitch team as the Patriots are in the midst of a five-game week, in the heart of its league season. They are now 3-0 this week with two games left to play.

Winning has become second nature for Liberty. Dating back to April 23 last season, the Patriots have a 26-1 record and have a state championship included.

The Patriot offense has been led by senior Izzy Rockey the past four games, and the senior has been crushing the ball all over the yard.

Rockey was the driving force behind Liberty’s 10-0 win over Interlake on April 22, but has been arguably one of the hottest hitters in the state.

“I try to go up to the box thinking that I am better than the pitcher. That might not be true, but that helps me to feel confident about myself,” Rockey said. “I put in a lot of work on the tee and center toss with my swing. I just have to trust my swing.”

In her past five games since April 13, Rockey is hitting .938 (15-for-16) with four home runs, 18 RBI, 15 runs, a double and a triple.

The University of Dallas commit came into the season knowing she had some big shoes to fill. Emi Connell and Kaila Siu left big holes in this year’s Liberty lineup, but Rockey has found her groove toward the midway point in the season.

“With seniors leaving people have stepped into roles more, they don’t get to be bailed out if something bad happens,” Rockey said. “I have seen a lot of girls toughen up and fight through struggles.”

Rockey has not only filled a hole in the lineup, but also is filling a leadership need as well. Rockey is tough on her teammates and makes sure that her teammates are accountable. “You’ll see us running after games if we make mental errors. I am more of the enforcer in that type of way,” Rockey said.

The one time Rockey has been out these last five games was a strikeout in the second inning against Interlake. It was also her first strikeout this season.

In the win against Interlake, Mia Kato went 4-for-4 with a triple and four runs scored. Shylo Fultz also had a great day at the plate and went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored.