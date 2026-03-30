Liberty fastpitch uses strong third inning to propel past Mount Si

Liberty High School fastpitch is relatively uncharted waters to start the 2026 season. For the first time in school history, the team is defending its first state title.

The Patriots (5-1) took on a tough Mount Si team that has state tournament hopes themselves, but Liberty used a strong third inning to take down the Wildcats (3-1) by a score of 5-1 on March 27.

The Patriots may have lost some players from their title winning team a year ago, but one thing remains: Avery Huh in the circle for the Patriots.

“I try to keep it the same because it’s just a routine. As a whole we were definitely more focused because we knew it was a tougher team with better pitching. I think we just locked in,” she said.

The right-handed senior pitcher was the driving force behind the Liberty state championship run last season and looks to follow it up this year. Against Mount Si, she was excellent — the senior threw a complete game, and allowed just one run on three hits. Huh threw 101 pitches through seven innings and struck out nine Wildcats.

Huh has her dad, Joon, in her corner and in the dugout. Joon Huh is in his second year as head coach. As her dad, he has a unique perspective on how she has improved over the offseason and into this year.

“With Kyla (Siu) and Emi (Connell) leaving, she’s had to take that leadership role,” Coach Huh said about his daughter. “She’s not getting rattled as much, where she has blossomed to where she used to throw whatever was put down. But now she’s on the mound, she’s giving me signs.”

Mount Si scored the first run of the game in the top of the third thanks to a two-out double from Abigail Rowland who later scored on a single from Jenna Nowak.

“It’s really important to punch ‘em back in the mouth. I think that’s what we did: we put them back on their heels when they started to push forward,” Avery Huh said.

In the home half of the third, Liberty managed to score their first runs of the game and didn’t let Mount Si back in the game. Isabella Rockey got the rally started with a single. In terms of bats in the middle of the order, Rockey can take this Liberty team to the next level.

“Is she gonna hit ten home runs? No. But doubles will be left and right. She’s fast on the bases,” Coach Huh said.

The big hit of the third inning came from Berlyn Crockett, who hit a double in the left-center gap, plating both Rockey and Huh. Reese Broughton slapped a single up the middle, which scored Crockett.

The Patriots added two runs in the fifth inning on an RBI ground out from Crockett and a double from Broughton, which scored both Rockey and Huh.

Huh didn’t even allow a Mount Si hit until the seventh inning and she’s had to adjust this year as well. Huh has a new catcher — her longtime battery-mate Emi Connell graduated last spring, and now Huh is throwing to Colleen Hume.

As a leader on the team, Huh has taken Hume under her wing and is seen talking to her about where to set up for each batter. “We had to build a new connection because Emi had caught me since I was 10. But I think she (Hume) is developing really well and is starting to slow down and be comfortable in these moments,” Huh said.

Huh, Rockey and Crockett are the three leaders of the Patriots this season. Rockey and Huh are like extensions of the coaching staff and even have made their teammates condition after wins this season. Crockett, on the other hand, is like the CEO of the team, Joon Huh said after the win over Mount Si.

“They coach a lot during practice. Last game we won 6-0 over Eastlake, but she (Rockey) was not happy because there were some signs that were missed. She said for every sign that we missed we are running poles,” Huh said. “She has been a great leader.”

Liberty takes on Bothell on March 30 at home before taking on Seattle Prep on April 1.