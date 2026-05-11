Around the Sound Sports Episode 8 is now live

Episode 8 of Around the Sound Sports is now live on YouTube with reactions and highlights from athletic events around South King County.

On this week’s episode, we feature a pair of baseball games as well as the 3A KingCo championship softball game. Click the link to watch the full length podcast. Follow us @aroundthesoundsportspod in Instagram for clips from the podcast.

May 4: Auburn Riverside gets huge win as part of their playoff push. Hear from head coach Brad Comstock and senior Cameron Bain on the win over Kentwood.

May 5: Auburn Mountainview gets win in 14 innings over Thomas Jefferson and then wins game two of that series to punch their ticket to the playoffs. Game two starter Jay Swanson talks about the resilience he has seen from his team.

May 8: Liberty fastpitch falls to Inglemoor in the KingCo championship. Head coach Joon Huh talks about his team’s lack of offense in the 2-0 loss as well as positives to take moving forward into the district tournament.

On this episode we dive into the 3A, 4A District 3 soccer and baseball tournaments as well. The podcast will be on a break over the next three weeks and will resume the first week of June.