Around the Sound Sports Episode 13 feat. Liberty head football coach Steve Valach

A new episode of Around the Sound Sports is now live. This weeks episode is featuring Liberty High School head coach Steve Valach, who is preparing for his 28th year at the helm of the Patriots.

Valach talks about the turnaround that his program saw in 2025, as the Patriots went from 3-7 to 8-2 the very next season. There is also a discussion about Liberty’s final play last season, where they came up just short of an upset over Lakes High School in the state tournament. Valach talks about his quarterback Dawson Durham last season, the impact of Spencer Bogh and opening the season with one of the toughest teams in Washington state.

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