Around the Sound Sports Pod Ep. 2 now live

Episode 2 of Around the Sound Sports is now live on YouTube with reactions and highlights from athletic events around South King County.

On this week’s episode we feature three fastpitch games, a baseball game and soccer match. Click the link to watch the full length podcast. Follow us @aroundthesoundsportspod in instagram for clips from the podcast.

March 23

Kentridge defeats Hazen 18-0. The episode talks about how Kentridge was very close to not even having a team this season. Sounds from head coach Rachel Shillinger along with University of Iowa commit Jo Thompson from the Chargers.

March 24

Auburn Riverside takes down Kentwood 14-2. This segment goes over how Auburn Riverside had every player on the roster recorded an at-bat and how that will benefit Auburn Riverside in the back half of the season.

March 25

Kentridge walks off Kentwood 6-5 in extra innings. Kentridge has had some unfortunate luck come their way this season, but that luck turned around as the Chargers came through in the bottom of the ninth. Hear from head coach Sheldon Stober and Levi Baca, who hit the game winning single.

March 26

Liberty soccer scores four goals in the second half to win 5-0. Liberty soccer took down Lindbergh thanks to a really strong second half, with two goals from Freddy Peitl. The Patriots scored one goal late in the first half to snag momentum at halftime — hear from Peitl and head coach Darren Tremblay.

March 27

Liberty fastpitch defeats Mount Si 5-1. The Patriots got a great seven inning complete game start from Avery Huh who struck out nine Wildcats in the win. Liberty looks to continue their success this season after winning the 3A state crown last season.