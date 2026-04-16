What’s going on around Renton? | April 16 edition

April 10-26

Renton Civic Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias”: A Southern dramedy celebrating friendship, resilience and the strength of women through laughter, tears and extraordinary strength. For dates and times (including matinees), visit rentoncivictheatre.org or email boxoffice@rentoncivivtheatre.org. Located at 507 South 3rd Street.

April 16

Café Vets: Monthly gathering of veterans and guests for coffee and refreshments hosted by Renton American Legion Post 19 and Auxiliary Unit 19 on the third Thursday of every month (except December) from 10 a.m. to noon. Come for coffee, camaraderie and goodies. Legion membership is not a requirement, though most veterans are eligible for membership. Post Service Officer will be on hand, in case someone needs assistance with a VA claim. No agenda, just veterans getting together with other veterans and their friends. Post Hall is in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower (3224 Northeast 12th Street).

April 18

North Renton Neighborhood Association Community Downtown Earth Day Clean Up: Join the regular Community Clean Up for Earth Day at the downtown Renton clocktower from 9-11 a.m. Meet at South 3rd Street and Burnett Avenue South, where parking at the city parking garage nearby is available though public transportation is encouraged. Trash grabbers, bags, gloves, vests, coffee and donuts will be supplied. Be sure to wear weather appropriate clothes and bring a water bottle, plus family and friends. Email north.renton@gmail.com or visit nrna.blogspot.com.

2026 Community Garage Sale at Renton Community Center: Discover hidden treasures from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at this free, family-friendly event offers something for all ages, whether browsing for bargains or simply enjoying the community atmosphere. Interested in selling? Reserve a 10’ x 10’ space and put gently used items in front of eager shoppers. Spaces fill quickly, so pre-register at rentonwa.gov early to secure your spot. Located at 1715 Maple Valley Hwy.

Washington Health Outreach for Free and Low-Cost Veterinary Care at Renton Library: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get free and low-cost veterinary care for community members in need. Washington Health Outreach will be set up in the parking lot of the library. First come, first served. Spots fill up quickly, so arrive early. Visit wahealthoutreach.org/schedule for a full schedule. The next events will be on May 9 and June 13. Located at 100 Mill Avenue South.

May 12

The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19: The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19 meets the second Tuesday of every month, except July and August, at 7 p.m. at the Post Hall, 3224 NE 12th Street, in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower. All veterans welcome. Most vets eligible for membership. America’s premier patriotic veterans organization and the prime driver of the original G.I. Bill, the Legion focuses on service to veterans and has influenced considerable social change in America, won hundreds of benefits for veterans, and produced many important programs for the community, children and youth.

Saturdays

The Table: A Free Community Meal at Luther’s Table: In partnership with Reach Meal Coalition and Sustainable Renton, all are welcome to this no sign-up, no cost warm meal while connecting with neighbors and community members. Volunteers are welcome to help with meal preparation, cooking, set-up, serving meals, welcoming guests, clean-up, sorting and prepping ingredients for future meals. Located at 419 South 2nd Street.

Renton Parkrun at Cedar River Trail: This weekly 5K community event takes place every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Cedar River Trail trailhead by the I-405 overpass. This free event does require registration but is meant to be a fun event where walkers, joggers, runners, volunteers and spectators can come together. For more information, visit parkruns.us/renton/ and the exact coordinates of the event are 47.4802N, -122.199W.

Have a Renton-related event coming up? Want to submit your own photo to be featured with the calendar? Email baileyjo.josie@rentonreporter.com to submit a Renton-based public event or photo to be included in our weekly events.