Erasmus celebration spreads wings over downtown
Published 1:00 pm Monday, April 13, 2026
The 7th annual jubilee of Erasmus, Renton’s beloved winged mascot, took flight Sunday with a big and bold Dragon’s Landing Celebration.
The event took over downtown Renton on April 12, where whimsy and chivalry combined for a fun, family-friendly day, despite the cloudy skies.
Wells Avenue between South 2nd Street and South 3rd Street offered something for everyone: from vendor booths of local wares, medieval-related clubs and events, games, crafts, photo opportunities and more, guests (and their dogs) went all out in their best dragon and Renaissance Faire-related costumes as they explored downtown Renton. For a full list of this year’s activities, visit rentonwa.gov/dragonslanding.