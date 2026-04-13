Erasmus celebration spreads wings over downtown

Dogs weren’t the only pets at this year’s Dragon Landing. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

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Guests were able to buy locally-handcrafted wares like this cute crochet amphiptere, or legless, winged dragon. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

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Survivor SAKE, Team Survivor Northwest’s dragon boating team, had their own booth at the Dragon Landing. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

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Countless brave squires tried their best to pull the sword from the stone. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

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Canines were encouraged to wear their best dragon costumes for a prize. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

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Presented by Society of Anachronism, the Village Encampment allowed for duels, armor displays and medieval games. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

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The 7th annual jubilee of Erasmus, Renton’s beloved winged mascot, took flight Sunday with a big and bold Dragon’s Landing Celebration.

The event took over downtown Renton on April 12, where whimsy and chivalry combined for a fun, family-friendly day, despite the cloudy skies.

Wells Avenue between South 2nd Street and South 3rd Street offered something for everyone: from vendor booths of local wares, medieval-related clubs and events, games, crafts, photo opportunities and more, guests (and their dogs) went all out in their best dragon and Renaissance Faire-related costumes as they explored downtown Renton. For a full list of this year’s activities, visit rentonwa.gov/dragonslanding.