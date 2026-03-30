Renton sees notable decrease in vehicle thefts since 2023

Vehicle thefts in Renton have declined significantly the past two years, with the Renton Police Department citing changes to state law since the pandemic.

According to data the Renton Reporter obtained through a public records request, car thefts in Renton peaked in 2023 at 1,484 reported and have since dropped to 545 reported in 2025. The Reporter received records dating back to 2019, in which 753 vehicle thefts were reported.

Motor vehicle thefts data

2019: 753 theft reports, and 365 vehicles recovered in Renton.

2020: 722 theft reports, and 381 vehicles recovered in Renton.

2021: 900 theft reports, and 437 vehicles recovered in Renton.

2022: 1,191 theft reports, and 648 vehicles recovered in Renton.

2023: 1,484 theft reports, and 800 vehicles recovered in Renton.

2024: 956 theft reports, and 623 vehicles recovered in Renton.

2025: 545 theft reports, and 293 vehicles recovered in Renton.

2026: As of March 11, 77 theft reports and 43 vehicles recovered in Renton.

According to Renton Police Department (RPD) Deputy Chief Ryan Rutledge, the department is pleased to see the number of vehicle thefts down, as it is good news for the community.

“Car thefts take a huge toll on residents both emotionally and financially,” Rutledge said.

As to why car thefts were at their highest in 2023, Rutledge said several factors influenced the outcome. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, normal routines were disrupted, which impacted crime patterns and policing practices. Rutledge said that from 2021 to 2022, changes in state law further affected how officers could pursue, detain and book suspects, limiting some law enforcement options.

“These combined factors contributed to a noticeable increase in vehicle thefts and other crimes across the state,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge said that state law changes from 2021 to 2022 significantly restricted when officers could engage in vehicle pursuits, generally requiring probable cause for certain serious offenses and limiting pursuits in many situations. The police department’s ability to apprehend suspects immediately was reduced, including during stolen-vehicle cases. He also said he believes the state law at the time also emboldened some people to flee situations rather than comply.

However, since the change in state laws in 2023, particularly the pursuit laws, the department has seen crime rates drop. Rutledge said the department does not believe the change in pursuit laws was the only factor behind the decrease in car thefts, but it does play a role.

“In 2023, the law was updated to allow pursuits based on reasonable suspicion for a broader range of offenses, while still maintaining important safety standards. These changes restored some of the tools officers use to stop and apprehend suspects,” Rutledge said. “As a result, individuals may be less likely to flee knowing that officers have the legal authority to pursue in more circumstances.”

To mitigate car thefts, the department pays attention to data about where car thefts, car prowls or other property crimes are occurring. Next, the department can deploy resources to the areas, such as a patrol car, which can have a deterrent effect, or crime prevention training, which any person or business can request from the department.

Regarding people who have had their vehicle stolen in Renton, Rutledge said that the department will do everything it can to recover the vehicle and to identify those responsible. But first, they ask anyone who is a victim to report the crime. He said the department relies heavily on data and needs to know where car thefts are occurring.

In Washington state, vehicle theft is a class B felony, meaning an offender can face up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $20,000. However, according to Rutledge, the theft being classified as a class B felony depends on the value of the vehicle, and the crime will only be classified as such if the value of the stolen vehicle is over $5,000.

Tips to avoid vehicle thefts

Regarding how residents can avoid being victims of car theft:

• Always lock the vehicle

• Never leave keys or a fob inside the car

• Remove all valuables

• Do not leave the car running unattended

• Park in well-lit areas

• Avoid high crime areas

• Use secure parking facilities if possible

• Steering wheel locks may provide time and deterrence