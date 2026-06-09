Seven Renton grads honored for STEM Signing Day

Graduations are not the only major June events for select Washington state seniors, which Renton seniors Hannah Scheinbaum, Leo Ngo and Yan Pan of Hazen High School, Emelia Stroppa and Hans Korve of Lindbergh High School, Shaswati Dash of Renton High School and Rei Gilbert of Liberty High School.

On Friday, June 5, as part of the 2026 STEM Signing Day, 50 seniors and new graduates were honored for their commitment to pursuing post-secondary education and credentials in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM).

Similar to college signing days for athletes, the STEM Signing Day was held at Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton on June 5 where students signed a letter of intent to pursue STEM-related programs through secondary education. The event was sponsored by Boeing, the Seattle Seahawks and Partnership for Learning.

“These students are pursuing opportunities that will shape both their futures and the future of our state,” said Gina Breukelman, Senior Manager, Northwest Region, Boeing Global Engagement. “Their curiosity, persistence, and commitment to learning reflect exactly what our state needs. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with them and look forward to the impact they will make in their communities.”

Many students this year plan to pursue STEM fields that include aerospace engineering, architecture, automotive technology, civil engineering, public health, neuroscience and more. These select students are planning on attending colleges and universities in Washington and beyond, including Bates Technical College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Morehouse, Seattle Pacific University, Washington State University, University of Washington and Yale.

“The Seahawks are built on the belief that preparation and commitment create champions. These students have shown both, and we’re honored to be part of the moment they make it official,” says Mario Bailey, Vice President of Community Engagement and Legends for the Seattle Seahawks.

To learn about applying to be honored at future STEM Signing Days, visit partnership4learning.org/stemsigningday.

The full list of students and their schools:

• Auburn

Auburn Mountainview High School

Jordan Koval, Laila Bravo, Naomi Vega-Sanchez

• Bellevue

Bellevue Big Picture School

Caitlin Ransom

Interlake High School

Lakshmi Agrawal

International School

Abigail Parish

Newport High School

Ava Furtado

North Creek High School

Sara Kansal

• Covington

Kentwood High School

Amira Ahmed, Kallie Phon

• Elma

Elma High School

Emily Crossan

• Edmonds

Edmonds Heights K-12

Liam Beaty

• Issaquah

Liberty High School

Rei Gilbert

• Kent

Kentlake High School

Haitham Alkhafaji

Kentridge High School

Ava Myers, Diana Phan, Elmer Unger

• Kirkland

Lake Washington High School

Rudra Pandit

• Lake Stevens

Lake Stevens High School

Corbin Kingston, Robert Flores

• Maple Valley

Tahoma High School

Brady Poggioli

• Mill Creek

Henry M Jackson High School

Richard Austin, Tvisha Mishra

• Mukilteo

Kamiak High School

Camille Johnson

• Renton

Hazen High School

Hannah Scheinbaum, Leo Ngo, Yan Pan

Lindbergh High School

Emelia Stroppa, Hans Korve

Renton High School

Shaswati Dash

• Sammamish

Eastlake High School

Srishti Boral

Skyline High School

Sophia Sun

• Seattle

Bishop Blanchet

Benjamin Hall

Cleveland High School

Chen Yi Huang

Cleveland STEM High School

Anna Li, Edalynn Rosario

Garfield High School

Zahyir Nasir

Holy Names

Jaslene Carreon

Roosevelt High School

Elijah Grife

University Prep

Sonya Carter

• Spanaway

Spanaway Lake High School

Micha Barba, Tristhan Neil Alaska

• Sunnyside

Sunnyside High School

Emily Gallardo

• Tacoma

Bellermine Prep

Aiden Stanton

Lincoln High School

Finneus Curtis Bloedow, Grey Curtis Bloedow, Wilbert Zhu

• Tumwater

Tumwater High School

Sylus Miller

• Yakima

West Valley High School

Jessica Pereyda

Lakewood High School, Arlington & Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center, Everett

Taylor Questad