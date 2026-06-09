Seven Renton grads honored for STEM Signing Day
Published 5:02 pm Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Graduations are not the only major June events for select Washington state seniors, which Renton seniors Hannah Scheinbaum, Leo Ngo and Yan Pan of Hazen High School, Emelia Stroppa and Hans Korve of Lindbergh High School, Shaswati Dash of Renton High School and Rei Gilbert of Liberty High School.
On Friday, June 5, as part of the 2026 STEM Signing Day, 50 seniors and new graduates were honored for their commitment to pursuing post-secondary education and credentials in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM).
Similar to college signing days for athletes, the STEM Signing Day was held at Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton on June 5 where students signed a letter of intent to pursue STEM-related programs through secondary education. The event was sponsored by Boeing, the Seattle Seahawks and Partnership for Learning.
“These students are pursuing opportunities that will shape both their futures and the future of our state,” said Gina Breukelman, Senior Manager, Northwest Region, Boeing Global Engagement. “Their curiosity, persistence, and commitment to learning reflect exactly what our state needs. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with them and look forward to the impact they will make in their communities.”
Many students this year plan to pursue STEM fields that include aerospace engineering, architecture, automotive technology, civil engineering, public health, neuroscience and more. These select students are planning on attending colleges and universities in Washington and beyond, including Bates Technical College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Morehouse, Seattle Pacific University, Washington State University, University of Washington and Yale.
“The Seahawks are built on the belief that preparation and commitment create champions. These students have shown both, and we’re honored to be part of the moment they make it official,” says Mario Bailey, Vice President of Community Engagement and Legends for the Seattle Seahawks.
To learn about applying to be honored at future STEM Signing Days, visit partnership4learning.org/stemsigningday.
The full list of students and their schools:
• Auburn
Auburn Mountainview High School
Jordan Koval, Laila Bravo, Naomi Vega-Sanchez
• Bellevue
Bellevue Big Picture School
Caitlin Ransom
Interlake High School
Lakshmi Agrawal
International School
Abigail Parish
Newport High School
Ava Furtado
North Creek High School
Sara Kansal
• Covington
Kentwood High School
Amira Ahmed, Kallie Phon
• Elma
Elma High School
Emily Crossan
• Edmonds
Edmonds Heights K-12
Liam Beaty
• Issaquah
Liberty High School
Rei Gilbert
• Kent
Kentlake High School
Haitham Alkhafaji
Kentridge High School
Ava Myers, Diana Phan, Elmer Unger
• Kirkland
Lake Washington High School
Rudra Pandit
• Lake Stevens
Lake Stevens High School
Corbin Kingston, Robert Flores
• Maple Valley
Tahoma High School
Brady Poggioli
• Mill Creek
Henry M Jackson High School
Richard Austin, Tvisha Mishra
• Mukilteo
Kamiak High School
Camille Johnson
• Renton
Hazen High School
Hannah Scheinbaum, Leo Ngo, Yan Pan
Lindbergh High School
Emelia Stroppa, Hans Korve
Renton High School
Shaswati Dash
• Sammamish
Eastlake High School
Srishti Boral
Skyline High School
Sophia Sun
• Seattle
Bishop Blanchet
Benjamin Hall
Cleveland High School
Chen Yi Huang
Cleveland STEM High School
Anna Li, Edalynn Rosario
Garfield High School
Zahyir Nasir
Holy Names
Jaslene Carreon
Roosevelt High School
Elijah Grife
University Prep
Sonya Carter
• Spanaway
Spanaway Lake High School
Micha Barba, Tristhan Neil Alaska
• Sunnyside
Sunnyside High School
Emily Gallardo
• Tacoma
Bellermine Prep
Aiden Stanton
Lincoln High School
Finneus Curtis Bloedow, Grey Curtis Bloedow, Wilbert Zhu
• Tumwater
Tumwater High School
Sylus Miller
• Yakima
West Valley High School
Jessica Pereyda
Lakewood High School, Arlington & Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center, Everett
Taylor Questad