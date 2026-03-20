Houser Way North partially closed due to water

Due to a large amount of water following a water main break in the area of Houser Way and 200 Mill Avenue South, Houser Way North is closed from 200 Mill Avenue South to Bronson Way North, according to the Renton Police Department (RPD).

According to RPD, at about 12:30 p.m. March 20, 200 Mill Avenue South was evacuated as a safety precaution. RPD advised that pedestrians do not walk around the bridge area over the river, as that could be unsafe or compromised due to excessive water.

It is unknown when the issue will be resolved, but Public Works is on scene assessing damage, RPD reported.