Coworkers fighting on the job | Renton police blotter

Vacant apartment burglarized: At 10:29 a.m. March 9 in the 18000 block of 107th Place Southeast, officers were dispatched for a residential burglary. When officers arrived, a staff member informed them that there was a broken window in an apartment unit that had been vacant for months. Officers made entry into the unit and found clothing, blankets and drug paraphernalia. No people were located inside. The scene was documented, and maintenance secured the unit.

Man punched at bus shelter: At 11:47 p.m. March 7 in the 200 block of Burnett Avenue South, officers were dispatched for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim, who said he was standing at the bus shelter when a man on a bike approached him and punched him in the face. An area check was conducted, and the male suspect was not located.

Coworkers fighting at work: At 6:23 p.m. March 11 in the 5200 block of Talbot Road South, officers were dispatched to take a report of an assault. The victim told officers that he was working at the location and left his work station to check on his vehicle. While he was leaving, he and a coworker got into an argument that escalated into a physical assault, where he was strangled. The investigation is ongoing.

Multi-person brawl: At 12:59 p.m. March 8 in the 17800 block of 108th Avenue Southeast, officers were dispatched for a fight in progress. When officers arrived, they interviewed the involved parties. Both women stated they met at the above location after a heated exchange online. A fight ensued. Several people attempted to break up the fight. A sister of one of the women joined in the fight and struck the other woman. Officers released and trespassed both subjects from the location. A citation was issued for the sister who joined the fight. The case has been forwarded to the Renton prosecutor.

Narcotics found on man: At 5:55 p.m. March 10 in the 100 block of Rainier Avenue South, an officer working patrol observed a male known to officers for having several outstanding felony warrants. Officers contacted the subject, who was placed under arrest for his confirmed warrants. During a routine search, narcotics were recovered. He was also placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.