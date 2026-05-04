Robbery over Pokémon card dispute | Renton police blotter

Man found with multiple gunshot wounds: At 11:03 p.m. April 23 in the 10700 block of Southeast Carr Road, officers responded to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim refused to identify himself and state what had happened. He was treated for his injuries until medics arrived. Detectives took over the case, and it is still under investigation.

Assault at checkout lane: At 6:43 p.m. April 24 in the 300 block of Renton Center Way Southwest, officers responded to a domestic disturbance. The reporting party stated they witnessed an assault between two people in the checkout lane. Officers spoke with the two parties involved and discovered that one had a protection order against the other, which had been violated. The female suspect was arrested for the order violation and booked into jail.

Craigslist sale leads to missing kitten: At 1:53 p.m. April 24 in the 1100 block of Union Avenue Northeast, an officer responded to a phone report of a theft. The victim reported that they were selling kittens on Craigslist. Four family members arrived and bought a kitten. After they left, the victim noticed another kitten was missing. The officer was unable to immediately locate or identify a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Stolen vehicle recovered: At 10:51 a.m. April 25 in the 900 block of Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, an officer responded to an auto theft report. The victim stated he had parked his vehicle the evening before, and it was gone in the morning. The officer ran the car’s plates and learned it had been recovered as an abandoned vehicle by the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle was already impounded, and the victim declined a search of the vehicle.

Two suspects arrested after fight: At 8:24 p.m. April 27 in the 1400 block of Bronson Way North, officers responded to a fight in progress. When they arrived, the victim stated she was assaulted by two females who had fled the area. Officers conducted a search and located the suspects. The victim positively identified them, and her injuries were consistent with her account of the assault. The two suspects were arrested on investigation of fourth-degree assault and booked into jail.

Robbery over Pokémon card dispute: At 4:35 p.m. April 28 in the 4600 block of Northeast 4th Street, officers responded to an armed robbery report. The victim stated the suspect threatened him with a gun and demanded he return his money. The victim states he sold the suspect a Pokémon card, and the suspect claimed it wasn’t worth as much as the victim stated and therefore wanted his money back. Since the suspect had used his vehicle to block the victim, threatened him with a gun and demanded money, officers developed probable cause for attempted robbery. The suspect was booked into jail.

Car prowl reported at shopping center: At 6:03 p.m. April 28 in the 700 block of Rainier Avenue South, officers responded to a car prowl report. The victim stated he had gone into the store and, upon returning, found that someone had broken into his vehicle and stolen multiple items.