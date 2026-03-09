Renton boys basketball heads home empty handed after loss to Tumwater

Sudan Luok dribbles the ball up the floor on a fast break for the Redhawks. Ben Ray / The Reporter

Following a 10-point loss to No. 2 R.A. Long High School (Longview) in the quarterfinals on March 5, Renton was paired up with No. 4 Tumwater with a trip to the 4th/6th place game on the line. The Redhawks have only placed six times in school history since 1986, and a championship was out of the question, but the team’s goal was still within reach.

“The goal was to be playing on the last day of the season and that is March 7. While it won’t be the game we want to be playing in, it’s an opportunity for us to go place and it’s a good honor. Either way I am super proud of the guys for the run,” Powell said.

Renton came out with much better energy and efficiency against Tumwater, but a slow second half saw Tumwater make a comeback, and on a second-chance shot with 12.4 second remaining, the Thunderbirds eliminated the Redhawks, 50-48.

“We just didn’t finish. That was the name of the game for all of it. They got some key offensive rebounds that kept them in the game. That had been the thing that killed us all year,” Powell said.

Statistically, Renton and Tumwater were nearly identical. But Renton’s inability to make shots down the stretch was to the detriment of the Redhawks’ season.

Renton had five fewer rebounds, only 11 turnovers and only allowed eight offensive rebounds. But at the biggest moments in the game, Tumwater was able to grab offensive rebounds and convert.

Junior Sudan Luok led the Redhawks in scoring with 11 points, but it was Blake Ervin who was the spark early. One of three Renton seniors, Ervin played his best game of the postseason and one of his best in a Renton uniform. He finished with 10 points, 1 assist and three steals.

“It’s his first year of varsity basketball,” Powell said. “But he has the skill set and ability to contribute. I’m glad he was able to do that in his final senior game.”

Renton’s defense came out of the gates and pestered the Thunderbirds. In the first half, Renton allowed just seven points in each of the first two quarters. It was the third and fourth time in the state tournament that the defense had held opponents to single digit scoring quarters.

But Renton’s inability to make shots, especially 3-point shots, came back to bite them, especially in the second half. Renton shot 31% from the floor in the second half and on 2-point field goals shot just 29% (5-for-17).

However, in big moments, Juice White-Kelley nailed a three, and in the fourth quarter, Adan Abdi drilled his only three-pointer of the night. It seemed like Renton would hold on as they entered the third quarter with a proverbial tourniquet on their 38-34 lead.

Tumwater had a chance to put the game on ice with 12.4 second left on a pair of free throws from Jake Reed. Luok hauled in the rebound and ran the full length of the floor, weaving through the Thunderbird defenders, but as the defense appeared to collapse, Powell called a timeout.

With 6.9 seconds left on the clock, Renton ran an out of bounds play. Isaac Elegan passed the ball to Ervin in the left corner of the floor, he was trapped, and Powell called his final timeout. Most times, in scenarios like this, officials will add time back on the clock. But a pattern of Renton getting zero breaks from officials all weekend continued and the three on the floor left .2 seconds left on the clock.

On the ensuing play, the only play was a lob, and before Renton even had a chance at a shot, Elegan’s pass was deflected and Renton would be sent home without a chance to place.

“Things happen, things didn’t happen. … Ultimately you have to make plays going down the final stretch of the game,” Powell said.

It was a truly hard pill to swallow for Powell and the Redhawks. This Redhawks team has the opportunity to get back to the SunDome next season as they are graduating just three players from this current roster. But they will have their work cut out for them.

“Part of the messaging (after the game) was what it takes to not only just get back here, but to win the games you need to win. It was a good experience for them,” Powell said.

Nate Omar and Elegan have played for Renton select basketball and at Renton for all four years as seniors. “It’ll be tough for me to not have them around because I always have for a decade plus. They are definitely cornerstones, leaders and guys that other guys look up to,” Powell said. “They are ingrained members in the school community.”