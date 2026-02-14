Parking lot scuffle | Renton police blotter

Burglary: At 5:09 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 17900 block of 105th Place Southeast, officers responded to a burglary report. The victim stated someone broke into his home and stole items. The officer is attempting to locate surveillance video. The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic violence assault: At 1:29 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 10400 block of Southeast Carr Road, officers responded to a domestic disturbance. The victim reported that she was assaulted by her boyfriend. Officers established probable cause for second-degree assault. The suspect could not be located. The investigation continues.

Shoplifter threatening employees: At 5:49 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 1200 block of North Landing Way, officers responded to a report of a shoplift in progress. Loss prevention reported a suspect had concealed items and was leaving the store when they confronted him. The suspect then threatened the loss prevention personnel with a weapon. Loss prevention let him leave. The case is under investigation.

Stolen backpack: At 10:02 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 700 block of Lind Avenue Southwest, officers responded to two separate calls. One caller reported a stolen backpack, and the other reported a male blocking her vehicle and refusing to let her leave. The male who blocked the car stated he believed the driver had stolen his backpack. The woman denied it. Surveillance video showed a male stealing the victim’s backpack. He apologized to the female driver, and she left. Officers are investigating the backpack theft.

Rental car not returned: At 2:39 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 1100 block of Grady Way, officers responded to a report that a rental car had not been returned. Officers received a description of the car and the rental agreement.

Sexual assault: At 2:44 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 400 block of Monroe Avenue, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault. The victim reported being assaulted in her home. The investigation is ongoing.

Inappropriate behavior toward children: At 7:42 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 800 block of Union Avenue Northeast, officers returned a phone call reporting inappropriate behavior. The reporting party described inappropriate behavior by an adult toward children. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft: At 6:56 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 200 block of Whitworth Avenue South, an officer was dispatched by phone to take a report of a theft. The victim told the officer that the suspect accessed the home through an unlocked door and stole a cellphone, a mobile gaming device, and a game while the victim was in the restroom. There is no suspect information.

People with drugs: At 11:47 p.m. Feb. 7 on Bremerton Avenue Northeast, an officer conducting an area check for a shoplift suspect observed a moving truck parked with two subjects inside. One subject was contacted by the officer and was found to have two misdemeanor warrants. He also admitted to recently smoking fentanyl and surrendered a small bag of narcotics. Due to staffing and calls for service, the subject was released with a verbal warning.

Assault in store: At 11 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 200 block of South 3rd Street, an officer was dispatched to a report of a suspicious subject. Upon arrival, the officer contacted the victim, who stated he was shopping in the store when the suspect shoved him, threw items at him, and made statements that caused the victim to fear for his life. Other responding officers located the suspect and arrested him for fourth-degree assault.

Parking lot scuffle: At 11:48 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 700 block of Rainier Avenue South, officers were dispatched to a report of an assault in progress. Officers spoke with the victim, who stated he was pulling out of a parking spot and nearly made contact with the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect then opened the door of his vehicle and began physically assaulting the driver. The suspect was located and booked into jail.

Burglary: At 7:13 a.m. Feb. 12 on Southwest 7th Street, officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they observed a broken window at the business. Officers contacted the owner, who arrived on scene and allowed officers inside to ensure no one was inside. Video showed a male suspect breaking the window, taking two drinks from a cooler, and leaving. The investigation is ongoing.