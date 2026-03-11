Woman threatening family with machete | Renton police blotter

Woman threatening family with machete: At 9:17 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 2100 block of Lake Washington Boulevard, officers were dispatched for a physical domestic in progress. While en route, dispatch relayed to officers that there was an altercation between a mother and daughter. The daughter was breaking down doors with a machete. When officers arrived, the reporting party had exited the residence safely, and officers coaxed the suspect out and took her into custody. She was booked into jail for domestic violence felony harassment (domestic violence).

Public drug activity: At 9:37 a.m. March 1 in the 200 block of Rainier Avenue South, an officer patrolling the area spotted a subject with drug paraphernalia in his mouth and hands. The officer contacted the suspect and placed him under arrest for unlawful public dangerous drug activities.

Domestic altercation: At 11:09 p.m. March 1 in the 1100 block of Edmonds Avenue Northeast, officers were dispatched for a domestic violence situation. Officers contacted the victim, who told officers that earlier that evening, she and her boyfriend were in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation resulting in minor injuries. Based on the investigation, officers established probable cause to arrest the boyfriend for domestic violence assault.

Collision: At 12:50 p.m. March 2 at 108th Avenue Southeast and Southeast Petrovitsky Road, a traffic officer was dispatched to a collision. During the investigation, the officer learned that one vehicle had collided with another after leaving a parking lot and entering the second vehicle’s lane of travel. The driver who caused the collision was issued a citation.

Trespass: At 12:04 a.m. March 5 in the 400 block of South 43rd Street, officers were dispatched for an unwanted subject. Prior to arrival, dispatch informed officers that the subject had received medical treatment and was refusing to leave. Officers contacted the suspect, who continued to refuse to leave the property. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.