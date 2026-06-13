Assault over a basketball | Renton Police Blotter

Sexual offense: On June 3, Renton police received a report from the Department of Children, Youth and Families alleging child molestation.

Assault over a basketball: At 6:51 p.m. June 1 at Liberty Park, officers responded to an assault that occurred after the victim stated his basketball got away and rolled onto another court. The suspect fled the scene, but officers located him and arrested him for fourth-degree assault.

Assault over items: At 2 p.m. June 3 in the 18000 block of 120th Avenue Southeast, officers responded to victims reporting an acquaintance arrived unannounced at their home and demanded items his girlfriend left behind. The victims said the suspect assaulted them during an argument and entered their home without permission. The case was referred to detectives for follow-up investigation into two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of burglary.

Pickup truck scratched: At 5 p.m. May 31, Renton police received an online report of malicious mischief. The victim stated someone scratched the rear tailgate of their pickup truck in the 400 block of Renton Center Way Southwest.

Threats made with a knife: At 7:34 a.m. May 28 in the 2600 block of Jones Avenue South, officers responded to a witness that stated a subject made threats to a group of people with a knife. Officers determined the subject was suffering from a behavioral health crisis and he was transported to a hospital.