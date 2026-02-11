Design chosen for downtown Legacy Square playground

The city of Renton has chosen a playground design for the upcoming Legacy Square.

The city awarded a contract to Northwest Playground Equipment Inc. for their “Earthscape” playground design for $275,407.76. Along with the awarded contract, the city requested an additional budget of $150,000 to cover the playground cost. The project will include playground fabrication, playground installation, playground signage and playground surfacing.

The playground will be a feature in the city’s Legacy Square located at 310 S. Third Street. The Legacy Square will be a cultural hub in Renton’s downtown area, and this project will serve as a public viewing area for the 2026 World Cup matches, as well as a space for public events after the conclusion of the international soccer tournament this summer.

“This vacant lot is definitely an area of town that could be reimagined,” Renton administrative assistant Gina Estep previously said about the project. “Public gathering spaces we feel are a vital component of a healthy, safe community, often uplifting quality of life through human connection and activities.”

The playground installation will be the final phase of the project before it is set to open on June 6 with a celebration and ribbon-cutting event. Plans are for the space to host the World Cup watch parties, Friday Movie Nights, a concert series, Tuesday Farmers Market and River Nights event this summer. Outside of city-sponsored events, local community groups and organizations have also shown interest in using the space.

“We had 47 submittals, but within those submittals, there were multiple events within some of the submittals,” Estep said earlier this year. “So we have everything from standalone events to dance showcases. There is live theater, fitness challenges, 5K run, soccer tournaments and night markets. So, there’s a lot of variety in what the community is interested in using the space for.”

The city will continue engaging with community partners to fill out the schedule and plan for events in October and beyond. The city will also be hosting events for businesses to learn to optimize the economic impact the square will bring to the community.

A conceptual rendering of the playground to be built at Legacy Square. Courtesy image