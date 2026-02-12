What’s going on around Renton? | Feb. 12 edition

Feb. 13 – March 1

“She Loves Me” at Renton Civic Theatre: A charming romantic comedy set in a 1930s European parfumerie, where two feuding coworkers find unexpected connection through anonymous letters. Heartfelt and witty, this musical sparkles with timeless melodies and endearing characters. Opening night is Friday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. For more dates and times (including matinees), visit rentoncivictheatre.org or email boxoffice@rentoncivivtheatre.org. Located at 507 S. 3rd Street.

Feb. 19

Café Vets: Monthly gathering of veterans and guests for coffee and refreshments hosted by Renton American Legion Post 19 and Auxiliary Unit 19 on the third Thursday of every month (except December) from 10 a.m. to noon. Come for coffee, camaraderie and goodies. Legion membership is not a requirement, though most veterans are eligible for membership. Post Service Officer will be on hand, in case someone needs assistance with a VA claim. No agenda, just veterans getting together with other veterans and their friends. Post Hall is in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower (3224 Northeast 12th Street).

Feb. 28

North Renton Neighborhood Association: Join the regular Community Clean Up at Sartori Elementary School from 9-11 a.m. Meet at 332 Park Avenue North, where parking is available though public transportation is encouraged. Trash grabbers, bags, gloves, vests, coffee and donuts will be supplied. Be sure to wear weather appropriate clothes and bring a water bottle, plus family and friends. Email north.renton@gmail.com or visit nrna.blogspot.com.

March 10

The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19: The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19 meets the second Tuesday of every month, except July and August, at 7 p.m. at the Post Hall, 3224 NE 12th Street, in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower. All veterans welcome. Most vets eligible for membership. America’s premier patriotic veterans organization and the prime driver of the original G.I. Bill, the Legion focuses on service to veterans and has influenced considerable social change in America, won hundreds of benefits for veterans, and produced many important programs for the community, children and youth.

March 18

Kiwanis Club of Renton Open House at Skyway VFW: From 6:30-7:30 p.m., bring your energy, ideas, sweat equity and the chance to meet other Do-Gooders and accept the challenge to have ordinary people do extraordinary things to uplift our Renton community and serve our Renton children. Located at 7421 South 126th Street, Seattle, Washington.

Saturdays

The Table: A Free Community Meal at Luther’s Table: In partnership with Reach Meal Coalition and Sustainable Renton, all are welcome to this no sign-up, no cost warm meal while connecting with neighbors and community members. Volunteers are welcome to help with meal preparation, cooking, set-up, serving meals, welcoming guests, clean-up, sorting and prepping ingredients for future meals. Located at 419 South 2nd Street.

Renton Parkrun at Cedar River Trail: This weekly 5K community event takes place every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Cedar River Trail trailhead by the I-405 overpass. This free event does require registration but is meant to be a fun event where walkers, joggers, runners, volunteers and spectators can come together. For more information, visit parkruns.us/renton/ and the exact coordinates of the event are 47.4802N, -122.199W.

Have a Renton-related event coming up? Want to submit your own photo to be featured with the calendar? Email baileyjo.josie@rentonreporter.com to submit a Renton-based public event or photo to be included in our weekly events calendar.