Breaking and entering | Renton Police Blotter

Malicious mischief: At 11:30 p.m. July 22 in the 1100 block of Lake Washington Blvd. N, officers responded to a malicious mischief report. A security officer stated he saw a vehicle drive through a security gate while it was still down. He obtained a license plate and the car’s description.

Residential burglary: At 1:59 p.m. July 23, officers responded to a residential burglary call. The victim stated that when he arrived home, he noticed an unknown person pried open a window and entered the residence. The suspect took nothing obvious, but disturbed the home.

Sexual offense: At 6:56 p.m. July 24, an officer responded to a sex offense report via phone. The caller reported shared pornography within the home.

Domestic assault: At 11:15 p.m. July 26 in the 400 block of S. 43rd St, officers responded to a domestic disturbance. The caller stated an intoxicated woman kicked a car’s windshield and assaulted a man. Officers quickly apprehended the woman and learned she was experiencing a mental health crisis and assaulted her boyfriend. Medical staff admitted her to the hospital.

Breaking and entering: At 9:03 a.m. July 27 in the 1700 block of NE 28th St., officers responded to a burglary call. The reporting party stated someone broke into a trailer overnight and stole nearly $8,000 in items. Officers are reviewing surveillance footage.