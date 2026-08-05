Renton man arrested for hit-and-run

A Renton man was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Issaquah.

At 8:49 p.m. on July 31, the Issaquah Police responded to a reported “single motorcycle collision with injuries” at 845 Lake Dr. in Issaquah, according to a press release by the city of Issaquah. The officers, followed by Eastside Fire and Rescue and Bellevue Fire’s Medic One, attempted life-saving measures, but the 20-year-old Issaquah male victim died on the scene due to his injuries.

In security video, the police saw a sedan hitting the motorcycle from the side, forcing it off the roadway, before fleeing the scene. The suspect, a 22-year-old Renton man, later returned and was taken into custody.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim as they process this tragic loss of life,” Issaquah Police Chief Steve Mylett said.