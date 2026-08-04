Initial LD 41 primary results released

Janice Zahn and Elle Nguyen lead the way in the Aug. 4 primary for the 41st Legislative District state representative Position No. 1 race, according to an initial round of votes posted by King County Elections (KCE) that evening.

Bellevue’s Zahn (D), the current seatholder, amassed 71.62% of the votes, Mercer Island’s Nguyen (R) notched 27.26% and Bellevue’s Alex Tsimerman (Standup-America Party) had 0.96% at press time.

The top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

A primary isn’t required for the State Representative No. 2 position, a spot that features current seatholder My-Linh Thai of Seattle (D) and Michael Rosen of Mercer Island (Independent) as candidates. In the voting listed on the KCE site, Thai had 66.39% and Rosen had 33.19%.

The 41st Legislative District covers the entirety of Mercer Island and Newcastle, with portions of Bellevue, Renton, Issaquah and Sammamish.

Also on the Mercer Island front, police chief Michelle Bennett (R) participated in the primary for the Legislative District No. 5, State Representative Position No. 1 position.

Initial results show that Zach Hall (D) had 45.21%, Bennett had 43.23%, Aimee Warmerdam (D) had 8.99% and Topher Leritz (No party preference) had 2.45%.

Primary results will be updated at 4 p.m. on weekdays until certification on Aug. 18.

For updates, visit: https://cd.kingcounty.gov/en/home/dept/elections.