Liberty Café: GoFundMe continues to tackle $22k medical debt

The owner of the Liberty Café in Renton has lost her spouse and left with more than $22k in medical bills.

Members of the community rallied together to support long-time Renton business owner Debbie Natelson when her husband, Paul, entered hospice. Paul has now died and Natelson is left with medical debt, but the fundraiser previously set up by Michael Moskowitz and Naomi Clayton continues.

“While he remained incredibly upbeat and positive through most of this difficult journey, the past year was extremely rough on him, on myself as his dedicated daily caregiver, and all of those closely supporting him,” Natelson said on the GoFundMe page. “Near the end Paul went from a highly energetic and athletic soul to a frail shadow of himself at less than 110 lbs. Despite it all, his zest for life, and tenacious determination to stay alive shocked even the hospice nurses who were incredulous he could still survive without food (due to loss of appetite) for over two months and no hydration for over a week.”

Natelson started in a coffee cart before moving to Jet City Espresso, where Moskowitz worked with her for 15 years. Natelson later took over Liberty Café, located at 926 S. 3rd Street, from Moskowitz and his business partner, Johnnie Uysal, after Uysal died.

“She is somebody I’ve always been able to just count on being there,” Moskowitz said. “She’s just kind of the quintessential barista. She remembers everybody’s birthday. She remembers everybody’s drink. She’ll remember something about every single person that comes in, so that it can always come back to that. It’s a superpower.”

Paul could be regularly found in and around Natelson’s business. Moskowitz said the fundraiser is meant to alleviate some of the burden Natelson has in running a small business to spend more time with Paul at the end of his life, but now the funds can help her deal with bills left.

“While Paul’s physical pain is now finally over, begins a new chapter in life, dealing with the financial, legal, and psychological impacts of his loss, and inheriting over $22,000 in medical bills, on top of the many already paid,” Natelson said.

The fundraiser can be found on GoFundMe’s website under the title “Support Liberty Café and Debbie in Renton.” As of Aug. 3, the fundraiser has raised $8,500 with 76 donations.

Any and all contributions are greatly appreciated!” Natelson said. “While heartbroken by the loss of Paul, I am greatly uplifted by the generous support generated by this GFM campaign, and the Renton Community at large.”